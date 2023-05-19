free

Visit Five Arroyo-Close Museums, for Free, During This Sunny Celebration

A very happy 33rd birthday to the oh-so-amazing Museums of the Arroyo Day.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • Museums of the Arroyo Day
  • Sunday, May 21 from noon to 5 p.m. (the final museum entry is at 4 o'clock)
  • The Gamble House, Heritage Square Museum, L.A. Police Museum, Lummis Home, and the Pasadena Museum of History are participating

Scrub jays, bobcats, California oaks, Western Fence lizards, and adorable baby bunnies, too: The Arroyo Seco is an absolute idyll, a peaceful, water-burbly, leaf-dappled destination brimming with natural splendor.

There are also gifts to enjoy beyond the iconic arroyo, which rambles, with its many scenic, canyon-y charms, through Pasadena and several Northeast Los Angeles communities.

A number of memorable museums sit just a short distance from the arroyo and, each May, they open their doors to the public on one sunny Sunday afternoon. (Well, it is May, which can be gray, but let's keep our sunny-centered hopes high.)

The name of the five-museum fest? It's called Museums of the Arroyo Day, and it serves to spotlight some of the cultural gifts of NELA, the Crown City, and places not far from the Arroyo Parkway.

Sunday, May 21 is the 2023 date, with a noon start time.

The participants include the Gamble House, Heritage Square Museum, L.A. Police Museum, the Lummis Home and Garden, and the Pasadena Museum of History. No reservations are required, you can visit one spot or all of them, and special happenings have a way of popping up at each stop.

There's a shuttle, too, though do keep in mind it will not stop at Heritage Square Museum; you'll need to saunter over from the Lummis Home, or to the stone-laden structure if you'd like to catch the complimentary transportation.

Also note that while the day will wrap at 5 p.m., you'll want to arrive at your final museum by 4 o'clock.

Eager to help honor the "... diverse mix of art, architecture and history of the Arroyo Seco area"? Savor an intriguing peek inside five places that "... preserve and perpetuate early Los Angeles life."

