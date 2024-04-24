Visit Humboldt County, one delicious, creamy bite at a time, at eight LA eateries

What to Know Enjoy dishes featuring goat cheese from Cypress Grove, the Humboldt County cheesemaker, at several Los Angeles restaurants

Through April 30, 2024

The special dishes are part of the Arcata-based cheesery's new campaign, "Nothing Like That Humboldt Fog Feeling"

A road trip to Humboldt County might involve the admiring of crashing waves, stately redwood trees, and fog, so much fog, the kind of soft, salty, and opaque vistas that give the coastal wonderland so much of its quintessential character.

But there's another sort of fog that sends plenty of road-trippers to Northern California: Humboldt Fog goat cheese, a luscious dairy delight that enhances the texture and taste of countless dishes, from salads to sandwiches.

If you've been dreaming of this cheese, as cheese-loving Californians often do, but you're in Los Angeles, be cheesily cheered: A Humboldt Fog is blowing down from the northern coast, all to give local eaters a chance to connect with a favorite cheese.

Cypress Grove, the acclaimed Humboldt County cheesery, wants its new and future fans to remember that there's "Nothing Like That Humboldt Fog Feeling."

And to help spread that appetite-stoking word? The cheesemaker, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2023, has partnered with eight Los Angeles restaurants, all to bring that flavorful foggy feeling to Southern California.

A Humboldt Fog Goat Cheese Bikini Sandwich at Here's Looking At You.

The eateries, which include Son of a Gun and Maggie's Softserve, will "showcase the iconic bloomy rind, herbaceous cheese in a signature, bespoke dish on their restaurant menus."

But be sure to visit both places, and the other participating spots, by the end of April to connect with the creamy concoctions.

"I am in constant awe of these selected chefs and the genuine respect, care, and creativity they bring to food service today," says Christy Khattab, Marketing Director of Cypress Grove.

"By partnering with one of the most trusted resources for the food and beverage community, we're looking forward to continuing our efforts of getting 'cheese in mouths' where diners have the opportunity to experience the incredible dishes that were created exclusively by our restaurant partners."

"It will be so fun for them to savor the moment of their own ‘Nothing Like That Humboldt Fog Feeling’."

Check out all of the dishes that are playing piquant parts in the "StarChefs x Humboldt Fog" event, which is happening through April 30.

Eager to know more about the Arcata creamery, its gorgeous goats, and how its famous Humboldt Fog is made? Drift, like a bank of fog might, by this site now.