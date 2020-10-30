Visit Wendy's New ‘sCARe Thru Experience,' if You Dare

The spookiest season in Southern California?

You can count on the many imaginative creators who call the area home to come up with something new and strange, year after year after eerie year.

But no one suspected that Halloween 2020 would see a haunted handful of fast food drive-thrus, one of the quirkiest additions to this unusual Halloween.

The eateries are still creating orders and serving burgers, fries, shakes, and smiles, but they're including a side order of gentle scares, too.

A Wendy's in South Gate has becoming a "sCARe Thru Experience" in honor of this memorably offbeat Halloween season. You'll stay in your car for the experience, do keep in mind, takes place outside of the eatery.

Take a look now and get the details on visiting, if you're bold enough (and hankering for a Dave's Double, a Baconator, or a Chili Cheese Fries).