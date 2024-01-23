Vivacious vinos at a vintage landmark: Savor ‘Uncorked LA' at Union Station

What to Know Uncorked LA at Union Station

Saturday, Jan. 27 from 5 to 9 p.m.; 21+ only

$65 general admission; $80 early admission

Movies from long ago often depicted train passengers — they were dazzlingly attired, of course, with frilly gloves and hats to match — enjoying a glass of something bubbly while some scenic landscape flew by out the window (or, more than likely, backdrops convincingly painted to look like the countryside).

We can't ever step inside such a film, but we can find our way to a real, step-inside train landmark that boasts the beauty of a cinematic backdrop: Union Station.

And if we could enjoy a lovely glass of wine while there? It might almost make us feel downright movie-ish, at least for an evening.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Uncorked LA," a celebration honoring dozens of lauded winemakers and vineyards, is inviting grape mavens to call upon the lovely location for an evening of tastings, hobnobbing, and admiring the Mission Moderne architecture (something that's quite easy to do there).

The event, the eighth go-around for the 21+ gathering, is fizzing on the final Saturday in January.

The tastes will be varied and plentiful: "Enjoy over 150 wines and bubbles from across the globe" is the sparkling suggestion, but there will be other diversions beyond what people are holding in those pretty flutes.

Live music is part of the scene, and DJ tunes, too, as well as a few food trucks should you want to snack between sips.

For guests who prefer canned cocktails, those will be available, too. Interest in seltzers has also been bubbling to the surface for some time now, so you can bet that the kicky sips will also make a showing.

General admission is $65 while early entry is $80.

Taking Metro to the station or another rail line? Excellent idea: You can discover the transportation options on the Union Station site.

A Kid Again, the evening's beneficiary, is an organization that "offers free local events and activities" for "families who have a child facing a life-threatening condition."

To find out more about these uplifting Adventures and how to help, visit this site now.