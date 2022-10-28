Volunteer at Big Sunday's Super-Sweet ‘Trunk-or-Treat'

What to Know Big Sunday's Annual Spooky Sunday at 6111 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m.

A trunk-or-treat experience created for "underserved kids" from around Southern California will include decorated cars, candy, games, and lots more; volunteer for the event or donate to help cover candy costs

Costumes, decorations, good cheer, eeky fun, and a bounty of community kindness will soon weave together, with a pinch of whimsical magic and party-ready pluck, on Melrose Avenue.

For that's where Big Sunday, the do-good organization that helms a host of helpful events is located. You may have visited the group's headquarters in years gone by to help put bags of delicious food together at Big Sunday's famous Thanksgiving Stuffing event or make cards for Valentine's Day, adorable greetings created to brighten the worlds of neighbors in need.

But in late October, it's all about the goodies and a good, give-back feeling at Big Sunday's annual Truck-or-Treat celebration.

Spooky Sunday was created to help give "underserved kids" from around Southern California a chance to enjoy a classic Halloween-style outdoor outing, one that includes sweets and a sweet spirit.

Decorated vehicles (around 30 in all), costumed volunteers giving candy, and plenty of activities to keep the two-hour to-do full of not-so-frightful fun, from carnival games to fortune tellers to chances to decorate picture frames, are on the schedule.

Big Sunday "... hopes to give the children and their families, (many of whom might not otherwise get a similar opportunity, particularly during these very tough economic times), a chance to enjoy the fun and festive holiday of Halloween with the community."

Some of the organizations set to take part in the Oct. 30 gathering include Vista Village, which "serves at-risk children from families below the poverty line" and Wayfinder Family Services, an organization that assists "children, youth, and families facing challenges."

Volunteers are most definitely needed and welcome (do read up on vaccination requirements before signing up).

Can't make it? Your donation will help Big Sunday cover candy costs, decorations, activity supplies, and more. Find out how to give to this give-back group now.