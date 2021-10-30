Volunteer, Donate Candy at Big Sunday's ‘Spooky Sunday'

What to Know Sunday, Oct 31 from noon to 3 p.m.

6111 Melrose Avenue

Drop-off candy or read more about pitching in at the sweet-of-spirit event

While the 31st of October is known for its eerie ways and eeky moments, it can be a celebration full of smiles, especially when kids get to rock a favorite superhero or critter costume, gather treats, and make some pumpkin-cool art.

If you're keen to give back, and play a kind-hearted part in those smile-making moments, there's a meaningful route to doing so on Sunday, Oct. 31, well before the sun sets and the evening revelries begin.

Big Sunday, the organization that's known for its get-involved, pitch-in, and connect-with-the-community events, those help-out happenings that pop up around several major holidays, is ready to host its 12th annual Spooky Sunday.

Billed as "one of USA's Largest Halloween Community Services Events," Spooky Sunday features a large-scale Trunk-or-Treat, with well over three dozen decorated cars, and a host of Halloween-happy activities.

"A number of local nonprofits and their families will be hosted at this very popular and fun annual event designed to bring Halloween to children in high-risk environments," shared the organization, as well as the message that volunteers are needed.

So are candy donations, so if you're out and about this weekend, ahead of the glee-bringing gathering, be sure to stop by 6111 Melrose to leave a delicious bag of goodies, or a couple of confection-packed bags, if you can.

Some of the other sights of this ebullient and uplifting event, which highlights the sweeter aspects of the occasion? Super-cool reptiles, a magic show, a pumpkin patch, and more.

And if you contact Big Sunday and volunteers are still needed, keep in mind that you'll want to arrive in costume, something zany and whimsical, perhaps.

Big Sunday's famous Turkey Stuffing event is just a few weeks away, if you'd like to volunteer to donate food or fill bags, and the organization's ultra-thoughtful valentine-making to-do is up not long after that.

But for now? It's all about spooky thrills, yummy treats, and helping local kids have the best Halloween ever. Find out more now.