Vroman's Bookmark Contest Just Opened to Young Artists

What to Know Jan. 30, 2021 deadline

Two categories: Kids K-3rd grade and 4th-6th grade

The winner will receive a $50 gift card and 50 copies of the bookmark they designed

The crayons? They're always out, on a table, a chair, the floor. Pretty pens, too, are often seen around your house, and loads of bright paints, and random pieces of drawing paper, too.

You know this creative scene well if you share your home with an aspiring artist, the kind of kid who is always thinking up a whimsical way to illustrate a sun, a tree, or something dazzling from her daydreams.

And if her imaginative-leanings find lively inspiration in the world of literature? Your book-loving, art-making child might just win a really nice prize.

For Vroman's Bookstore is looking for its next official bookmark, and Southern California kids who are Kindergarteners up through 6th graders are invited to submit their designs.

The Bookmark Contest 2021 prize?

It's a gift card from the historic Pasadena bookstore, and the "really nice" part is this: The card is worth $50, which means more books for your child's shelf, more games, more puzzles, and more of anything they'd like from the capacious and cool realm of tomes, toys, and more.

The contest has two entry categories: Kids from Kindergarten through 3rd grade, and another category for 4th through 6th graders. (Indeed, "one design from each category" will be chosen.)

Your child's bookmark-beautiful artwork should be submitted by Jan. 30, 2021. And for sure: The bookmark's theme should be about "books and reading," but where your tot goes from there is up to her own fun flights of fancy.

There are a few other tips, rules, and good-to-know pointers on this page.

If you'd like to drop it off at Vroman's on Colorado Boulevard, you can; it is open for shopping (with a limited visitor capacity).

But emailing the bookmark art is absolutely fine, too.

Here's something that's also sweet: If your child's bookmark is chosen, she'll also receive 50 bookmarks to keep, save, frame, use, and give out to friends and family, surely with so much pride and excitement.

And, of course, the bookmark will be given out over the coming months to the many book buffs who shop at Vroman's. Super cool for any kid and something they'll always remember.