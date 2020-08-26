Wags & Walks Hosts an Auction to Help Hounds

What to Know Online auction to help dog rescue

Aug. 26-Sept. 2

Travel, hotels, pet art, dog DNA, cooking lessons, restaurants, more

How did you spend National Dog Day?

Did you cuddle your pup on 18 different occasions, much to his blissful befuddlement?

Did he get a little cheese from your afternoon snack plate?

Or did you spend some time thinking about how you can assist animals in need? The Fidos who don't yet have a family, and the humans who care for them with sensitivity and grace?

Wags & Walks is an organization that boasts many such humans, the people who spend their days looking to place loving animals in loving homes.

To help to do just that, and to pay homage to National Dog Day on Aug. 26, the rescue group is holding an online auction.

It's woofing from Aug. 26 through Sept. 2, all to support the organization's Crisis Companion Campaign.

As for what you can bid on?

Hotel stays, furniture, jewelry, pet portraits done in felt, a chance to cook with Chef Susan Feniger, doggie DNA kits, and several more items from the restaurant, travel, and pet-loving spheres.

Wags & Walks is making other houndlines, we mean headlines, as August winds down.

The pup people have partnered with Golden Road Brewing to deliver Hazy Pup IPA to locals' doorsteps, with, yes, a cute adoptable canine in tow.