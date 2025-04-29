Walk-in adoptions, halted by the fires, resume at Pasadena Humane

What to Know Pasadena Humane temporarily stopped walk-in adoptions in early January 2025 in order to assist people and animals impacted by the Eaton Fire

Walk-in adoptions resumed at the Raymond Avenue animal center April 28

The "Walkin' on Sunshine" promotion celebrates the return of walk-in adoptions by waiving all dog adoption fees

The promotion is happening through May 3, 2025

Walk-in adoption hours are 1-5 p.m.

One of the joyful, licky, lovely, wag-a-tail, scratch-an-ear delights of the walk-in adoption — and there are many — is never knowing quite who you'll meet.

Or might we say "cute" instead of "quite"? For coming across a host of home-needing bouncy pups and snuggly sweethearts, simply by walking in the door of an adoption center, can turn a day around and even change a life.

Perhaps "lives" is more accurate, for a dog's life and a person's life can be beautifully changed by an impromptu walk-in encounter.

Pasadena Humane has long understood the poignant power of the walk-in adoption, but this uplifting offering was put on hold in January when the beloved animal center's team turned its attention to aiding those impacted by the Eaton Fire.

Hundreds of pups, cats, and critters were housed at the Raymond Avenue center over the winter and early spring months, and dozens remain at Pasadena Humane as April concludes.

Now, Pasadena Humane has announced that walk-in adoptions have resumed, giving animal fans the chance to simply drop by and meet new furry friends during the special "walk-in" hours of 1 to 5 o'clock.

To spotlight the return of walk-in adoptions, there is a great limited-time promotion: It's called "Walkin' on Sunshine" and all dog adoption fees will be waived for the better part of a week.

So swing by and do a "walk-in" through May 3, all to find out if your forever bestie is currently awaiting to lock eyes — and hearts — with you at Pasadena Humane.

An important consideration? Around 70 animals displaced by the fires are still being cared for by the center, which is one reason why Pasadena Humane is limiting walk-in hours to 1 to 5 p.m. (there are "concierge" hours during the morning hours, all to give potential adopters the chance to visit with pets).

These animals are temporary boarders, not potential adoptees.

"We have to balance what is best for those animals still here for emergency boarding with the desires of our adopters," says Izzy Nidetz, Director of Placement at Pasadena Humane.

"While it has been a challenge, we are thankful that the community has been so gracious while we work our way back to our ideal; interested adopters being able to see more of the pets they want to adopt."

Take a heartstring-tugging peek at Anakin, Money, Teddy, Mason, and other adorable canines now at this page, and find out more about the "Walkin' on Sunshine" promotion.