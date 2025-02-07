Adopt a forever bestie during this poignant PetSpace promotion

What to Know $50 Dog Adoptions

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

Playa Vista

Through Feb. 9, 2025

Several of the dogs are from "shelters affected by the wildfires"

Rainy days spent at home are for getting things done around the house, finally finishing a craft project or puzzle, satisfying snacking, and catching up with friends, possibly on the phone rather than text (just so you can bask in their voices).

All of these damp-weathered to-dos can be easily completed with a dog at your side or at least nearby (pups are absolute professionals at watching us complete our chores as they lightly doze on the couch).

It's a fine February weekend to take such notions into consideration, as well as this urgent focus: Shelter dogs impacted by the fires — pups that may have been moved to make room for temporarily displaced pets — need homes.

A lot of dogs, we should add, and the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace is eager to place those pooches quickly and with care, as well as other tail-waggers in need of rescuing and a loving home.

How to make this dream happen?

The center is on the joy-making job, no ifs, ands, or bones about it. PetSpace is offering $50 adoptions through the second weekend of February on all sorts of shaggy sweethearts, couch snoozers, and the lovies that will drape across your lap as you have an actual real-life phone call with a friend.

The promotion is happening through Feb. 9 at the Playa Vista animal center, which is known for its instructive training classes, sizable adoption events, and Stand Up for Pets comedy nights, which raise money for animal causes while raising spirits.

"We've taken in so many dogs over the past month, and it's important to us that we get them into loving homes as soon as possible. They're all amazing pups, and we know their perfect matches are all out there waiting to meet them," the center shared on social media to announce the promotion's launch.

"You can help us out by sharing this post with your family, friends, and followers to spread the word about this amazing opportunity to find the dog of your dreams!"

PetSpace has been helping families and animals displaced by the January wildfires in a few ways, including through a partnership with Found Animals.

The Free Pet Food Pantry, a service for those "impacted by the fires," is open on select days each week; here's the information on receiving complimentary kibble and more for your pumpkin.