Warm Nights and Neon Brights: New Sightseeing Tours Will Light Up Summer

What to Know Neon Cruises, rolling on June 17 and other 2023 dates

The popular Museum of Neon Art events have returned for the warmer months

$70

Putting a particular time of day on the shelf to admire it or storing it inside a vault, all to increase its value?

We only wish we could, but that's the rather bewitching nature of time: It is ungraspable, unkeepable, and putting on a shelf, or in a vault, just can't be done.

But we can appreciate time when there seems to be a little less of it.

Consider a summer evening, which stays light and bright for a notable stretch. But when darkness does arrive, and certain sources of illumination begin to buzz, a desire to hold onto the night arises.

The Museum of Neon Art understands how special a summer night can be, especially during that later portion of the evening when vintage signs around Los Angeles begin to work their magic.

You can celebrate the tantalizing twilights of summertime, and some of our city's most notable neon-lit landmarks, by boarding a Neon Cruise helmed by the museum.

The popular tours, which wend their way through Chinatown and Hollywood, are led by Eric Lynxweiler, a true "urban anthropologist" who has been leading in-depth peeks around our city's storied spaces for decades now.

Each tour is priced at $70 and begins in DTLA's Historic Core. (True, the museum is located in Glendale, but do keep in mind that you will not start nor end your Neon Cruise there.)

"From the classic movie marquees of downtown LA's theater district, to the glittering lights of Hollywood, to the glowing pagodas of Chinatown, you will see innovative electrical advertising as well as outstanding examples of contemporary art on this award-winning tour," promises the event page.

And this is something worth buzzing about: MONA members will receive discounts (just be sure to peruse the special codes on the tour page).

Ready to capture the spirit of a Southern California summer night, at least for a couple of hours?

We can't put the famous signage of our region up on the shelf or in a vault, but it will be filed in our memory, and probably our photos, too, after taking this warm-weather tour, a longtime favorite for evening aficionados seeking a sparkly way to do LA.