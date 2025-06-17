Still $1 per ride: WaterBus Season is sailing into Marina del Rey

What to Know Marina del Rey WaterBus

June 20-Sept. 1, 2025

Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; the WaterBus will also run on Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

$1 per one-way ride per destination; the WaterBus makes eight stops around the marina

Tickets are cash only

Hornblower operates the WaterBus

Naming some of the spectacular signs of the later part of spring and early summer in Southern California?

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Those signs might include the blooming of the jacaranda trees, or the appearance of spawning grunion on select beaches, and the mega billboards touting the upcoming cinematic blockbusters.

But let us also pay tribute to another warm-weather icon of our region, the Marina del Rey WaterBus, that on-the-go transport that costs, oh yes, a dollar to ride when traveling one way to one destination.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The hardworking vessel returns to the marina June 20 for its multi-week engagement, a busy summer stretch that will cover Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Labor Day.

Oh yes: Labor Day Monday is on the WaterBus calendar, too.

True, the boat, which makes stops at Fisherman's Village, Burton Chace Park, Del Rey Landing, and other marina-close attractions and businesses, made a popular cameo at Marina del Rey's 60th anniversary celebration in April.

But the WaterBus is very much a summertime sight, meaning you'll want to plan your day out around the marina between summer solstice and Sept. 1.

A few other special events are coming up on the 2025 WaterBus schedule, including a dance happening in early September and some "Spooktacular" fun times just ahead of Halloween.

But the quaint cruise's uninterrupted run is very much an offering associated with the toastiest months.

That's why we're officially entering WaterBus Season, that splashiest of seasons, when taking a relaxing, wave-riding run around the marina is delightfully doable.

Read more about WaterBus, where it will stop on its route, tickets, prices, and the details of this uplifting and useful service, a colorful Southern California classic.