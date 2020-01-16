Birds of Prey

We Can Harley Wait for Magnolia Bakery’s Pink Puddin’

The limited-time treat, which includes pink confetti cake, is a flavorful complement to the upcoming Harley Quinn film.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Magnolia Bakery

What to Know

  • 8389 W. Third Street
  • Through Feb. 9, 2020
  • Banana pudding with pink confetti cake

Name a movie treat, quick quick.

Popcorn? Yep. Little caramel-filled candies? We won't argue with that. Nachos? Of course.
All three, sitting precariously on your knees and/or the arms of your seat? We've seen it done with some success.

But "banana pudding" doesn't always come first to mind in terms of this topic, nor does "banana pudding rocking some pink confetti cake."

Of course, a cinematic snack should match the moxie of the main character, in our view, and Harley Quinn has quirk to spare.

Magnolia Bakery on West Third is now paying cakey tribute to the upcoming release of "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" with its latest spin on its celebrated banana pudding.

This Pink Puddin' does, yes, contain the fruit that the famous cupcakery is known for, but it also rocks "bright pink confetti cake," which feels like a perfectly audacious addition for a charismatic character who brims with a confetti-colorful approach to living life.

Pink Puddin' is available through Feb. 9, which means it will coincide, at least for a few flavorful days, with the release of "Birds of Prey."

