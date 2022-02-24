Weekend: 626 Night Market Mini Debuts

What to Know Lot 27 (1324 5th Street in Santa Monica)

Feb. 26 and 27, 2022 from 1 to 10 p.m.

Tickets are free, but limited, so you'll need to register in advance

626 Night Market Mini: Sipping a perfectly made boba, indulging in a barbecue bun, and then another barbecue bun, and taking in a splendid sunset by your sweetheart's side? The 626 Night Market has been just the place for strolling, supping, and savoring the evening for the last decade (or almost). Now there's a new series to celebrate, one that's inspired by these popular events, which are inspired by the iconic, post-sunset markets of Asia. This debuting market is a "mini" version, it is landing in Santa Monica, and a host of delish foodstuffs will be for sale. Tickets? They're free, but limited, so reserve yours in advance. Sweet: More dates are ahead.

African-American Festival: The Aquarium of the Pacific is honoring Black History Month with a wonderful line-up of dance performances, storytime sessions, live musical happenings, and other effervescent events. This is the 20th African-American Festival presented by the Long Beach-based aquarium, which will also "announce and celebrate the recipients of its 2022 African American Scholar Program" during the weekend-long event. Hoping to attend? No separate ticket will be required for the Feb. 26 and 27 celebration, but you will want to purchase your ticket to the Pacific-close aquatic institution in advance.

Mardi Gras Weekend: It's a notably long drive from the Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles to Bourbon Street in New Orleans, it's true. But, over a few festive days each winter, the clocktower'd landmark gives revelers a chance to don the gold, purple, and green, all while dancing to zydeco, eating beignets, enjoying the kid-fun craft tables, and maybe catching a shiny strand of beads or two. Good to know? While the entertainment on Feb. 26-27 is free, you'll want funds for food and drinks. Also good to know? The celebration returns on Tuesday, March 1, which is Fat Tuesday in 2022.

Happy 40th, John O'Groats: A trusty, delicious, and dependable breakfast spot? You'll treasure such a place, through and through, but returning often, and trying everything on the menu, all while circling back to your favorite biscuit, omelette, or pancakes as often as you can. For many locals, John O'Groats is that place, a gem that has brought piquant plates to Pico Boulevard for decades. The favorite, which has also popped up in several TV shows, is marking its 40th anniversary on Feb. 26 with an early-in-the-day giveaway. How to possibly-maybe snag a $40 gift certificate? You'll want to read up on the details here.

Tomatomania! Even if spring hasn't sprung — truthfully, it is in its winter-ending "sprung-ish" stage, with some cold days, and some warm — we can still prepare for brighter times, and summer picnics, and all the things we'd like to cook when we can't really think of cooking. Tomatoes are a perfect don't-cook foodstuff, and Tomatomania!, the on-the-road tour featuring heirloom tomato plants, arrives just when we're thinking of filling our gardens with all sorts of glorious growing things, the sort of vines that will turn out terrific tomatoes when July and August arrive. The first stop on the tour? Delish: It's all bursting at Roger's Gardens in Corona del Mar, starting on Feb. 25.