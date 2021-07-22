Weekend: A Dinosaur Drive-Thru Roars in Pasadena

What to Know "Jurassic Quest" at Rose Bowl Stadium

July 23-Aug. 1, 2021

Also: Delicious Little Tokyo's Picnic on the Plaza, OC Fair, free films and music via PARKS AFTER DARK, Kidspace's later hours

"Jurassic Quest": In your dinosaur-dazzling daydreams, and we're just going to go ahead and assume you have more than a few, you're likely driving some sort of nifty vehicle through a reptile-laden land. But what if that vehicle was your own, and the reptiles were occupying the area around Rose Bowl Stadium? That's happening, from July 23 through Aug. 1, when this popular dino drive-thru returns to Pasadena. You're right: It was here in January, if you missed it (or loved it and want to revisit).

Picnic on the Plaza: If the tastes of Little Tokyo, and its fabulous eateries, draw you back, again and again, then you're most certainly well-acquainted with "Delicious Little Tokyo," the multi-weekend festivity that includes terrific tours and gourmet goings-on. The summertime spectacular is now winding down, and heading into its third and final weekend, but there is one major and merry happening to go: Picnic on the Plaza. Attendees are encouraged to buy a bite from a favorite local restaurant and enjoy it, in an airy community setting, at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center plaza. DJs, demos, and more will add to the joy.

OC FAIR: It's weekend #2 for the Costa Mesa center of cows, fried desserts, rides that spin, rides that twirl, rides that spin AND twirl, quaint crafts, and cool concerts. The most important piece of info to put in your fanny pack, your backpocket, or your hip purse? Advance tickets are required, and both Saturday and Sunday sold out over the fair's opening weekend. What's on tap over the coming weekend? Milking demos, comedy shows, piano performances, pony rides, flower competitions, and the OC Brew Hee Haw, which is a separate ticket.

PARKS AFTER DARK: The awesome people behind LA County Parks know that locals love being outside on warm summer evenings. And making that awesome outside-a-tude even better? Free movies and concerts at select locations. A trio of movies are rolling out at three parks on Friday, July 23 ("Sonic the Hedgehog" is on the schedule) while three concerts will summon sweet sounds on Saturday, July 24. Where are the tunes at on the 24th? Roosevelt, Obregon, and Salazar. Find the full schedule here, and what's in sweet store over the next few weeks.

Kidspace's Later Hours: Feeling a little footloose and definitely fancy-free at the end of the day, but before the sun goes down? Pretty much everyone knows that sensation, especially if the day's chores, and work assignments, and must-get-dones are behind you. How to work off some family-centered steam? Consider stopping by the Pasadena-based educational children's museum, which is now staying open a little later on Fridays and Saturdays (so, through 7 p.m.). The theme at Kidspace over the summer of '21? Look up: Bubbles are at the center of the lighter-than-air activities.