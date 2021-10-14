Weekend: An Opera Artwork, on the Sand, Shines in DTLA

What to Know "Sun & Sea" is at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA from Oct. 14-16

The installation, which involves opera performers in a beach-type setting, received acclaim at the 2019 Venice Biennale

$25 general admission; sold out, but tickets may become available

"Sun & Sea": Sand, and sunny scenes, belong to beach and beam-laden days, in most of our minds. But what if the beach entered a museum, and the people lounging on towels became part of a larger story, one told through song, twists, and compelling visuals? The thrilling installation from filmmaker, Rugilė Barzdžiukaitė, writer Vaiva Grainytė, and composer Lina Lapelytė, which includes "13 performers and 10 tons of sand," will shine at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA for three memorable days, from Oct. 14 through 16.

The Disneyland Monorail Is Back: The Happiest Place on Earth has also been, for well over 65 years, the Future-iest Place on Earth, thanks to its love for speculating about what wonders the world of tomorrow may hold. At the center of that vision? The single-rain Monorail, which opened in 1959 and instantly became one of the Anaheim theme park's most beloved symbols. And in the near future, Oct. 15, 2021, to be specific, The Disneyland Monorail will again welcome guests. Keep in mind you'll need a ticket, and reservation, to Disneyland park to board this still-sci-fi gem.

Tours of the Walt Disney Mansion: Disney magic is in the air as the middle of October materializes, and you can find a day of fanciful happenings in Los Feliz. That's where Walt Disney and his family lived for many years, and his storybook mansion continues to enchant visitors. Take a look inside on a tour on Oct. 17 or enjoy a whimsical pumpkin carving class led by former Imagineer and celebrated puppeteer Terri Hardin Jackson. It's a special and storied place, for fans and history buffs alike, and the chance to learn new skills from an acclaimed pumpkin pro only adds to the ebullient atmosphere.

Haunted Little Tokyo: This amazing neighborhood-celebrating spectacular always has a few enchanting elements, different events that roll out over a few weekends. And the first part of the 2021 happening opens at Japanese Village Plaza on Oct. 16 and 17. It's a free-to-visit pumpkin patch, with terrific pumpkins from Tanaka Farms in Irvine. Have you and your family posed next to the fall fruits yet? There shall be some cute places to take snaps, and, of course, lots to see in lovely Little Tokyo. Stay tuned: Grown-up events, including a block party, are in a couple of weeks.

Halloween Is Here: Well, at Kidspace Children's Museum, that is. For every single day, right through to Oct. 31, the Pasadena educational destination is holding multiple costume parades. That means your youngsters can wear their favorite superhero/critter/monster outfit and join the procession, which is happening twice each weekday and three times on weekends (do check times before you go). Also? Loads of cool Halloween-y happenings are flowering around the learn-a-lot location, including pumpkin-themed craft-making and the chance to see a hairy, eight-legged wonder (yep, it's a spider). Tickets? Best get them in advance.