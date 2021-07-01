Weekend: Bike Parades to Fireworks Spectaculars

What to Know Fireworks shows will sparkle over Disneyland, Rose Bowl Stadium, and several ocean spots

A traditional bike parade will roll in Long Beach on the morning of Independence Day

Look also for an Olympic Rings display to visit Universal CityWalk, the return of Smorgasburg LA, and the Sawdust Art Festival, too

Happy Fourth of July: Fireworks shows are back in a big way in 2021, though not every place is returning to its pyrotechnic past just yet. Some of the regular spots that are? Hollywood Bowl, Long Beach, Dana Point, Newport Dunes, Americafest at Rose Bowl Stadium, and Woodland Hills, too. The first flower'll sparkle overhead around 9 p.m. in most places, but do check the schedule, and see if the event is ticketed (or, indeed, sold out). Disneyland's famous fireworks also officially return on July 4 after a year-plus hiatus, along with a tech-amazing projection production.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Independence Day, During the Day: If you'd like to celebrate the holiday but you'd like to keep close to home in the evening, be cheered: A number of locations will have daytime to-dos, including the charming Great American Kids' Bike Parade, which rolls in Long Beach on the morning of July 4. Huntington Beach's Surf City Run is back, though you can opt to complete a virtual version of the 5K. And if you're in Avalon? Both a golf cart parade and dinghy parade will take place before dark; homes and businesses will be decorated, too.

Smorgasburg LA: The "largest weekly open-air food market in America" returns to ROW DTLA on Sunday, July 4 after nearly 16 months away. A number of new vendors will be joining the lengthy line-up, including Veggie Fam. There's no admission to pay to enter, but you will want to show with funds for foodstuffs galore, from churros to burgers. Oh yes, and craft brews, too, in the beer garden (it's described as friendly to the family). Do leave your dog at home, and arrive at 10 a.m., if you'd like to be one of the first eaters of the day. Good to end on: Smorgasburg LA will be back every Sunday from now on.

"Rings Across America": So you've already cleared your late July calendar, and the first week in August, too, to watch some of the 7,000 hours of coverage that NBCUniversal has planned for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad. If you can't wing over to Tokyo, you can still be part of the Olympics-style excitement, and maybe get a great photo, too. For an on-the-move display, depicting the iconic rings of the hallowed competition, will be on view at Universal CityWalk on July 3 and 4. The exhibit is free to see during open hours at the entertainment destination. A bit of trivia? LA is stop #1 on the nationwide tour.

Sawdust Art Festival: Is summertime synonymous with outdoor, craft-filled, treasure-packed events, the kind of open-air happenings that brim with paintings, handmade jewelry, exquisite glassware, and woodwork, too? Then you surely know Laguna Beach's much-beloved Sawdust, which has held creative court in the area since the 1960s. It's returning on July 2, and it'll keep daily hours right through to the day before Labor Day (that's Sunday, Sept. 5). Some 167 artists will be selling their wonderful wares, so you can look to your happy heart's content (and buy when you connect with a piece). An adult ticket is $10, and, for sure, you can secure it ahead of time.