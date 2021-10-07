Weekend: CicLAvia Rolls Through the ‘Heart of LA'

What to Know Sunday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The open streets event, which will welcome thousands of bicyclists, will revisit Broadway, Chinatown, and other DTLA destinations

Free to join; use Metro to reach any point on the map

Happy 11th, CicLAvia: If you've been to every open streets helmed by CicLAvia in the last decade, plus a year, well, you and your bike have put in some miles. The open streets spectacular has visited several points around Southern California during its three dozen events, with a few areas receiving multiple spotlights over the years. And to celebrate the bike bash's big 11th, cyclists, skaters, and everyone seeking some community spirit will return to DTLA on Oct. 10. The "Heart of LA" will feature a sizable section of Broadway, so ride Metro to reach the start point of your choice (eye the map first.)

Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds: So much of the "Star Trek" universe is about Starfleet crews making first contact with denizens of far-off planets, so it is worth pondering this: How will you experience your own initial contact with this huge-of-scale exhibition, one that includes props, artifacts, and costumes from the original series and its later chapters? The Skirball Cultural Center is the enchanting place where you'll want to set your own craft down for a lengthy and rewarding look around. Time may seem different in outer space, but do consider this: This exhibition is only planned for so many Earth days, with a conclusion in February 2022.

626 Night Market: Did you miss the recent deliciousness in Arcadia? This popular happening, which takes its beautiful inspiration from the traditional after-sunset markets of Asia, enjoyed several late-summer dates in Santa Anita Park. Now dozens of vendors are calling upon the OC Fair & Event Center for three nights of amazing eats. Bellybombz will be there, as will House of Bao, and if you've been craving some Mad Dumplings, be cheered (and come ready to eat). If you can't make the Costa Mesa meal-tacular from Oct. 8-10, here's sweet news: It will be back, for one more 2021 weekend, from Oct. 22-24.

ArtNight Pasadena: The Crown City is known for its cultural wonders, as well as the excellent places that display those treasures, and offer nifty classes, and share helpful DIY demos, and present performances, and enrich lives. ArtNight Pasadena, a free, twice-a-year lark, celebrates these spots by offering great exhibits, live music shows, and more to the public, all at no cost. It's been fully virtual in recent months, but the community-cool event will go with a hybrid model on Friday, Oct. 8, with some things happening online. Want to call upon some Old Pas places in person? Jazz, art, and more are happening in a few galleries; find out where now.

Dine LA: You've been wanting a creatively topped veggie burger, or spaghetti carbonara, or a bowl of spicy noodles, or some sort of hot-centered dessert with melty chocolate in the middle. But you haven't yet taken the time to peruse the prix fixe menus of the fall 2021 Dine LA Restaurant Week, which is sending the love to hundreds of local restaurants. Oh yes, and love to people who'd like to get to know a local restaurant, and sample a few star dishes, and save money in the process. Dozens of neighborhoods are on the impressive list, and good foods from around the globe. Do act fast, though, because it all wraps on Oct. 15.