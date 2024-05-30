Things to do this weekend: Celebrate at WeHo Pride Weekend 2024

What to Know WeHo Pride Weekend 2024

The 40-day festivity features many activities and events, with the centerpiece WeHo Pride Weekend taking place May 31-June 2

The WeHo Pride Parade is on June 2 at 12:30 p.m. on Santa Monica Boulevard

WeHo Pride Weekend: The West Hollywood Pride events kicked off earlier in May, and they'll last for a total of 40 days, but if you want to be at the joyful, big-of-spirit, oh-so-energetic revelry in the Rainbow District — that would be WeHo Pride Weekend 2024 — you'll want to circle the first weekend of June. The WeHo Pride Street Fair is happening all weekend while the ebullient parade rolls on June 2 (be along Santa Monica Boulevard in the heart of West Hollywood). More Pride-tastic fun is still ahead: The WeHo Pride Arts Festival sparkles from June 14 to 16.

Free Grand Performances begin: Talk about a true treasure, one that is heading into its fabulous 40th anniversary in just a few years. This always-free concert series takes place on California Plaza in DTLA over several spring and summer Saturday nights, spotlighting scintillating sounds, poetry, and get-dancing tunes. "KCRW Summer Nights Presents ILe" is up on June 1, and no reservation is required. There's more goodness to come, with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and the Mariachi Women's Festival up later this summer.

Barnsdall Art Park wine tasting series: A multi-year hiatus is concluding for this popular hilltop happening, a series of Friday Night Wine Tastings that flower next to the Hollyhock House. Now they're back, every Friday through Aug. 30, beginning May 31. The ticketed event — entry is $45 — is open to the 21+ set, and food trucks will visit, giving you a chance to do dinner while you admire the sunset, the Hollywood Sign, and the golden light of an early spring/summer night.

Monsterpalooza: The month of June, let's be honest, is kind of Halloween Eve Eve Eve Eve, or something like that, around Halloween-loving Southern California. Soon, the eeky auditions for all of the big theme park scare-taculars will be underway, and other fall-like festivals shall be afoot. This mondo monster make-up (and lots more) expo is one of the autumn-starters, a chance to learn super-cool cosmetic techniques, hear from horror film stars, and shop spooky vendors. It's haunting the Pasadena Convention Center all weekend.

Catalina Wine Mixer: There are film fans among us who can, quite easily, quote 95% of the 2008 "Step Brothers"; perhaps you are this very person. If so, you know all about the Catalina Wine Mixer, the comedy's fictional festivity that has, quite charmingly, become a major real-life event on Catalina Island. Wine, live tunes, and a screening of the film at the Avalon Theatre are on deck. The main hobnob is on June 1, but there is a VIP reception on May 31. Be sure to plan your passage to and from the island, whether it be by ferry or, "Step Brothers"-style, a helicopter.