Weekend: Free People's Kite Festival

Community and Unity People's Kite Festival: Four hours of fluttery fun will twirl, dart, and delight as the cultural festival, presented by Clockshop, returns to Los Angeles State Historic Park. Entry is free, you're invited to show with a kite or simply watch, and demos from a host of kite pros will take place. The Chinese American Museum will have a craft-making area, DJs and live bands will provide a stirring soundtrack, and food trucks will stop by the event, "a day full of joy, culture, and uplift through the arts." Flutter by, with your kite in tow, on Saturday, May 21 from 2 to 6 o'clock.

AAPI LA Market: Smorgasburg LA is spotlighting Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month over May's last few Sundays, with a flavorful festivity popping up on Sunday, May 22. It's a large-scale market helmed by AAPI LA, a happening full of yummy offerings from places like A-Sha Dry Noodle, RiceBox LA, and several other regional foodie favorites. Admission to the ROW DTLA event? Totally free, but do bring funds for foodstuffs. Adding to the event's mirthful vibe? Music and mahjong tables. Parking, more info, all the good stuff? Find it here.

Pasadena Showcase House: Playing the lookie-loo is always a lively pastime, but getting to look around inside a stately home, one that's been beautifully reimagined by a line-up of acclaimed designers? It's a rarer treat for design devotees and architecture buffs. Make your way to South Pasadena, through May 22, to check out a cinematic 1905 English Tudor, a majestic manor that's the star of the 2022 fundraiser (money raised goes back into the local arts scene). Tickets are timed, do note, and there are vendors, spots for vino, and more just outside the elegant abode.

Museums of the Arroyo Day: The Arroyo Seco can be found just a short toodle from the Pasadena Showcase House, and it is a place of wildlife, beauty, and great museums, too. And each year, over the last 32 years, save for a recent pandemic-related hiatus, six arroyo-adjacent museums have opened their doors, for free, on one spring Sunday. That's happening again on May 22, starting at noon, and the participating places? The Gamble House, Heritage Square, Los Angeles Police Museum, Lummis Home, Pasadena Museum of History, and the Autry's Historic Southwest Museum, Mt. Washington Campus.

Green Building Community Day: Earth Month is April, but you can find sustainability celebrations flowering throughout the calendar around Southern California, including a free Community Day at the My Green Building Conference & Expo, taking place at the Los Angeles Trade & Technical College in DTLA. The Saturday, May 21 event is open to the public, no reservation necessary, and will include workshops, music, art, information, and more.

Bug Fair: Insects? They're likely close to you right now, buzzing somewhere, scurrying, digging, spinning webs, and engaging in all of the intriguing insect-y behaviors humans long to know more about. The Natural History Museum can help us with our critter-focused curiosity, all through the year, but come May? A weekend-long fest helps us to blissfully bug out. You'll want to snag that ticket in advance, and peruse the offerings, which include exhibitors, crafts, art, and displays devoted to the world of insect-iana. Details on the beloved bug bash? Buzz-buzz by this site now.