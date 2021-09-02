Weekend: ‘Halloween Time' Arrives at Disneyland Resort

What to Know Sept. 3-Oct. 31, 2021 in Anaheim

Halloween Time at Disneyland: The memes saying that September is officially "Halloween Eve" may be onto something. After all, The Happiest Place on Earth will be donning its pumpkin-y hues and baking the fall treats starting on Friday, Sept. 3. Jack Skellington and all of his "Nightmare Before Christmas" pals are returning to the Haunted Mansion, the Main Street Pumpkin Festival is a gourdly go, and Oogie Boogie Bash? The separately ticketed Disney California Adventure party will pop up on select nights.

Happy Birthday, Alex Theatre: Southern California boasts so many beautiful stages, marvelous movie palaces, and glam'd-up go-tos, the perfect places to see a play, a talk, or a classic flick. Many of them will be marking their centennial soon, and this Glendale gem is well on its way. The neon-bright landmark is turning 96 on Saturday, Sept. 4, and you're invited to stop by for a free self-guided tour and look-around. The upbeat occasion will also serve as a "welcome back" for the theater, after its closure, and a look to the programs soon to come.

The Sing for Hope Pianos: The ability for music to change our outlook, our state of mind, and our general level of can-do-a-tude has been well-studied. To help on that front, 16 decorated pianos have popped up in Beverly Hills, and they're open to anyone who'd like to sit down and play. The organization "... harnesses the power of the arts to create a better world," visiting schools, hospitals, and a bevy of other locations, all to deliver music, joy, and hope. The pianos are on view through Monday, Sept. 6.

Trick 'r Treat in Haddonfield: If you know your "Halloween" trivia, and we're talking about John Carpenter's 1978 classic here, and the many films that followed, you know that the leaf-strewn town seen on the screen is, for the most part, actually South Pasadena. To honor the Haddonfield-iest town around, SugarMynt Gallery, "Where Every Day Is Halloween," will again host its "Halloween"-themed art show. Opening night is Sept. 4, but the question is this: Will Michael Myers stop by? His house, the one seen in the film, is located right next door.

Take It Outdoors: Cinespia at Hollywood Forever will be screening "The Breakfast Club" on Sunday, Sept. 5. It's Salsa Night at the free Dance DTLA on Friday, Sept. 3 (it's free). "The Tempest" has its final run at Griffith Park's Old Zoo, and while entry is free, you'll need to reserve first (the last night is Sept. 5). And at Pacific Park at the Santa Monica Pier? The sizable solar-powered wonder, the Pacific Wheel, will put on a weekend-long Labor Day light show, each night from Sept. 3-6, to salute our country's workers.