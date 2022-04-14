Weekend: Hop to These Spots for Easter Fun

EGGS, BUNNIES, FAMILY FUN: Discovering colorful eggs, pausing to meet the Easter Bunny, spying some tiny little rabbits on the farm? Those hoppy happenings will be flowering around SoCal, but do check the specifics of each event (some boast large egg hunts, others have egg decorations to see). Springtime at the Farm at Underwood Family Farms is still open (advance online tickets required), Irvine Park Railroad's Easter Eggstravaganza is rolling through April 16 (but closed on Easter), Tanaka Farms in Irvine's Easter Luncheon is a favorite, South Coast Botanic Garden has a Cirque-inspired egg quest, a mega Easter Egg Hunt will trot across the infield at Santa Anita Park, and SkyPark at Santa's Village is throwing a mountain-high Easter Saturday celebration.

EGGS (TO EAT): Easter brunches around town are adding omelet-tasty ebullience to the holiday, with The Langham Huntington, Pasadena offering elegant fare, Paséa Hotel & Spa presenting a beachside brunch in Huntington Beach, Fuego at The Maya in Long Beach will have music and some "special guests" at its Easter brunch, and ALK at The Godfrey in Hollywood going with a jazzy brunch. If you're still seeking delicious and unusual egg dishes, but in an outdoor, walk-around, food-market-y setting, make for ROW DTLA, and Smorgasburg LA, which is celebrating "Put an Egg on Everything Day" on April 17.

COACHELLA OPENS: It's weekend #1 for the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, if you're rolling for the desert and several sunny days filled with huge stars, starlit nights, casual-but-ultra-cool eats, people-watching, and eye-popping installations. Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd are the headliners, a host of other luminaries will perform from April 15 through 17, and the second weekend revs up from April 22 through 24. As for the food and drink choices? Find tempting pictures aplenty on the Coachella site.

THE SKIRBALL CELEBRATES THE DELI: What's your go-to order at your favorite delicatessen? Lox, eggs, and onions? Matzo ball soup? Hot potato knish? All so delicious and memorable, but so are the delis we love, the staffs that have become like family to diners, and the stories that have woven through these important, timeless, community-affirming eateries. "I'll Have What She's Having": The Jewish Deli is a new exhibition examining the history, tales, and tastes of these restaurants, including several that became Southern California icons. See it at the Skirball Cultural Center from April 14 through Sept. 4, 2022.

HAPPY 20TH TO THE GROVE: The Grove, the outdoor shopping destination near the Original Farmers Market at Third & Fairfax, first opened just over two decades ago, becoming an instant draw for people looking to shop, see those famous dancing waters, admire the ginormous Christmas tree, and ride the adorable green trolley through the center of all the action. Now the destination is "hopping" back into action, with its famous Bunny Bungalow and a few "Easter eggs" around the center. These aren't actual eggs but odes to The Grove's history, including the much-photographed "Spirit of Los Angeles" statue, a plaque hailing the people who developed The Grove, and other only-at-The-Grove details. Need help finding more photo-worthy sights? Ask at the concierge stand.

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS: Tell your turtle the news, sing it to your favorite songbird, and let your llama know: A beloved Olvera Street tradition is meowing/barking/chirping again, on April 16, at the historic district. Blessings will be given to all beasties, so dress up your dog, rabbit, or chicken and make for the line in front of the Pico House, which will begin around 1 o'clock. Archbishop Jose Gomez will be delivering the benedictions, and it is free to join. Something sweet? This event has been on hold for two years, but it can trace is heart-tuggable history back to the 1930s.