Weekend: LA Haunted Hayride and Knott's Spooky Farm Open

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride: The fresh-of-air, full-of-fright festival returns to Griffith Park on Sept. 24, ready to eek-out visitors on select fall nights. Look for the classic, hay-filled roll, which takes you deep into the park (and by several spine-chilling scenes), a trio of mazes (including the mischief-driven Trick or Treat), and the monster-laden Scare Zone (the fictional town of Midnight Falls is the eerie inspo). This popular to-do will rock the alfresco atmos right through to Halloween. Important? This fright fest "may be too intense for children 12 & under."

Knott's Spooky Farm: The coaster-laden location at 8039 Beach Boulevard in Buena Bark may be known for Knott's Scary Farm, its nearly-50-year-old nighttime horror-tacular, but there's a gentler dimension to the theme park's fall offerings. Prepare to call upon the sunny Knott's Spooky Farm, which summons smiles, sweets, and costumed guests each weekend day through Halloween. Your admission to Knott's Berry Farm gets you into the activities, which include trick-or-treating in Ghost Town, photo opps, and shows boasting that fall-festive oomph.

Bite-Sized Fair: Haven't had a chance to pop by Pomona for this small taste of the Los Angeles County Fair? The final weekend in September is your last chance to do so. This isn't a wheeeeee-rides sort of affair, and the super-cute animals won't be back this time around (look for them in May 2022, when the traditional fair returns). But there is plenty of fair-style snacking to be deliciously done, with fried treats, goodies on sticks, and all of the gooeyness you're craving when fall arrives with its caramel-y, whipped cream-topped ways. The final day, foodies? It's Sept. 26.

Iconic Auto Exhibits: How fortunate are fender fans on the final weekend of September, especially those mavens around the mid-city? Check it out: The long-running Gilmore Heritage Auto Show is back at the Original Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 25, with free-to-see vehicles, nearly 50 of 'em, and no ticket required. But wait: Down Fairfax Avenue, a huge exhibit of James Bond movie cars debuts at the Petersen Automotive Museum on Sunday, Sept. 26. You will need to secure admission before driving your jet car to the Miracle Mile to check out this multi-month event.

Spider Pavilion: Have you almost wandered into a web in recent days? You're not alone, if so, for the silky orbs are one of the main signs of autumn's arrival in Southern California. But so is the Natural History Museum's arachna-mazing Spider Pavilion, which opens just outside the Exposition Park institution of science on Sept. 26. The airy enclosure features hundreds (!) of spectacular spiders spinning webs of such beauty that you may find yourself keeping your camera at the ready. The educational pop-up, which will also feature tarantulas, will scurry-scurry into the early part of December 2021.