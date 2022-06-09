Weekend: LA Pride in the Park

Christina Aguilera headlines LA Pride in the Park at LA State Historic Park on June 11

The 52nd Annual LA Pride Parade dances into Hollywood on June 12

Several other celebratory events, including Pride Bingo, are on the schedule

Happy Pride, Los Angeles: Where to find one of the largest pride celebrations, a multi-event weekend that is among the country's most venerable and vivacious LGBTQ+ festivities? Right here in Southern California, of course. The 52nd Annual LA Pride Parade is scheduled to roll through the heart of Hollywood on June 12, while LA Pride in the Park, headlined by Christina Aguilera, will shimmer on June 11 (that's happening at LA State Historic Park). Other tremendous to-dos, like Pride Bingo, are on the lively line-up. But wait: The party continues on June 24, when Pride is Universal 2022 takes place after-hours at the world-famous theme park.

Tonalism (in Space): Entering a leaf-laden expanse can truly please all the senses, but there are times when we long to hear all sorts of wondrous sounds as we gaze upon various flowers, trees, and the sky. dublab, in partnership with Descanso Gardens, will be delivering those delightful-to-the-ear experiences through June 12, with interesting soundscapes percolating around the La Cañada Flintridge destination. And on Saturday night, June 11? There's a sound-strong scene, with DJs and intriguing "visual elements" adding texture. Admission? Your info is here.

Queer Family Day at NHMLA: The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County is famous for all sorts of fantastic firsts, and this inclusive celebration is about to be another "first-ever" for the lauded Exposition Park spot. Attendees are invited to wear shades of green "and show off your nature-loving pride!" but there are other nature-nice join-in jamborees, from a Dino Dance Party to Drag Queen Story Time to a search-around scavenger hunt (it's themed to rainbows). Stopping by this community-cool day? It's all included with admission.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sunny Healing Festival: Little Tokyo has several happy happenings on its summer schedule, including Delicious Little Tokyo near the end of June, but on June 12? It's all about sunbeams, sweet tunes, and paying respect-filled tribute to the 150-year-old grapefruit tree that graces the neighborhood (the sublime specimen is named, oh yes, Sunny). Feng shui, live tunes, sound healing, an open mic, and other uplifting events will grace the June 12 gathering, which unfurls over four fruitful hours. The place? Head for the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center's James Irvine Japanese Garden.

Deuces Assemble: Going for all sorts of wowza records? Our merry-of-mind megalopolis likes to see how big-big-BIG things can get. And for devotees of the '32 Ford, one of the hot-rod-iest of all the vintage hot rods, life is about to get mighty impressive, thanks to the big-of-vision Petersen Automotive Museum. The Miracle Mile Museum has sent out the call, to see how many Deuces can show for one shiny-of-fender fest. That party? It's happening on Sunday morning, June 12, while a gala, honoring musician Billy F. Gibbons, rocks out on Saturday night, June 11.

Pollination Party: 'Tis the season for just about everything that can bloom to bloom, and the fluttering insects found around all of those fabulous flowers? They contribute multitudes to the whole happy scene, as they've kindly done for eons (and eons). To pay tribute to the pollinators of our region, and the native plants we adore, too, Eagle Rock Brewery is teaming up with Theodore Payne Foundation for a Sunday afternoon of sips, socializing, and sunshiny shopping (of the plant-y variety). And this is tasty: Local Source, a craft brew made with plants, is in the sudsy spotlight at the June 12 bash.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.