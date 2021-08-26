Weekend: Pop Culture Car Show's Final Vroom-Vroom

What to Know "Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy" is on view at the Petersen Automotive Museum through Aug. 29, 2021

Cars from "Batman," "Back to the Future," and "Mad Max: Fury Road"

Free Torrance art show, Union Station sounds, Unique Markets returns to ROWDTLA, pick sunflowers and Roma tomatoes

Pop Culture Cars to Drive Away: As far as major, multi-year movie-inspired exhibits go, the "Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy" show at the Petersen Automotive Museum was "so shiny, so chrome," to take a page from "Mad Max: Fury Road." Vehicles from the 2015 film are on view, as are autos from "Blade Runner," "Batman," and "Back to the Future," too. But these wheels will roll away after Aug. 29, so turn your own wheels for the Miracle Mile ASAP.

Nomad Art Show: Connecting with hundreds of contemporary works over a few hours, a day, a weekend? That heart-deepening, mind-expanding opportunity will flower at the Medical Building at Del Amo Crossing in Torrance on Aug. 28 and 29. The Nomad Art Show, presented by the Torrance Art Museum, will spotlight 500 artists, with paintings, installations, and a host of innovative works. The mid-century building boasts five floors, so make time to cover some distance, and remember your mask. The cost to enter this art-strong wonderland? It's free.

Outdoor at Union Station: A quartet of local musicians will create beautiful music, live and for an under-the-sky audience, at "Listen to Music Outside in the Daylight at Union Station." The tunes? They're new. The artists? You'll savor the sweet and sweeping sounds of Nailah Hunter, The Growth Eternal, Green-House and Celia Hollander, all while enjoying the alfresco scene on the North Patio starting at 4:30 in the afternoon. The show, which is presented by Leaving Records, wraps by sunset and it is free. It's now sold out, but you can find inspired-by-Union-Station soundscapes right here.

Unique Markets: An under-the-sun market full of browse-ready, buy-ready items of the most unusual and/or handmade and/or conversation-starting variety? That's happening, on Aug. 28 and 29, as this full-of-fun-finds marketplace returns to ROWDTLA. Fragrant body scrubs, zazzy socks, gorgeous skirts, quirky togs for tots, pottery with character, and art-forward tees are just some of the goodies you'll see as you stroll. A one-day admission? It's $10 bucks (best get yours before you go.)

Bountiful Crops: It's the first of two pick-your-own Roma tomato weekends at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark. While there are plenty of healthy goodies to pick and buy at the farms, a short summer window is all about these succulent, sauce-ready fruits. And at Hana Field? It's time again for the Tanaka Farms sunflowers, and there are so many to choose from. If you simply want to take snapshots, that is fine, but if you want to pick the blossoms, do arrive with cutting utensils. Do note that Hana Field is in Costa Mesa (and not Irvine, where Tanaka Farms is located) and you'll need a reservation.