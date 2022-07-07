Weekend: Sixth Street Viaduct Opening Fest

What to Know A community celebration will take place on July 9 and 10

The July 9 event requires an advance ticket and is now sold out; no ticket is required on July 10, and bikes are welcome

The DTLA-close span has been closed for construction for six-plus years; a "seismically-deficient" 1932 bridge was replaced

Welcome Back, Sixth Street Viaduct: Time can be like a bridge, when you think about it, and the time bridge we just crossed between the former "seismically-deficient" Sixth Street Viaduct and the brand-new one, which debuts with a two-day community celebration on July 9 and 10? It took over six years, and a lot of design, planning, creativity, and hard work to make happen. Now the stylish new DTLA span is in place and fans attached to the former viaduct (many Angelenos adored it) are invited to visit. July 9 is ticketed and sold out, do note, while July 10 is open to all. By the by, the viaduct replacement is "the largest bridge project in the history of Los Angeles."

Long Beach Pride: "Many Voices, One Spirit" is the uplifting outlook for this long-running festival, a three-day happening that will include live music (Natalia Jiménez, Iggy Azalea, and Paulina Rubio are performing), a roller rink, Teen Pride, a stage devoted to country tunes, a pavilion made for dancing, a silent disco, and the famous parade, which will proceed along Ocean Boulevard on Sunday morning, July 10. For maps, times, and everything you need to know about one of the largest Pride celebrations in the state, visit the LBC Pride site now.

American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park Debuts: Are you eager to take on a few obstacles, the think-fast sorts seen on the popular NBC series? A new attraction inspired by the courses seen on the show is debuting at Mainplace Mall in Santa Ana. Inflatables are one familiar-to-fans feature, but the various challenges run the gamut (both "Spider Walls" and "Tilting Logs" will make cameos). It's the first American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park in the United States, too. Tickets? Snag yours before you go.

Lotus Festival: Flower lovers know that early July is primetime for gorgeous lotus flowers to open, and when lotuses light up pools of water? So does the ebullient event at Echo Park Lake. The fun is flowering on both July 9 and 10, the "Light of Dreams" lantern launch is one happening, and dragon boat races will take to the water. The "people and culture of India" will be the festive focus of the venerable gathering, which is marking 41 years in 2022. The entertainment is free, as is the parking, but do read up on shuttles and what to know ahead of attending this culture-sweet celebration.

Free Community Celebrations: CicLAvia will revisit South LA, with a sunny spin along Western Boulevard. The date? It's Sunday, July 10, you're welcome to start and end anywhere along the three-mile route, and if you'd like to skate or stroll? That's fine, too: It's all about opening the street to people-centered enjoyment for several hours. And Getty 25 Celebrates Reseda? It's part of the Getty Center's multi-week, multi-city 25th-anniversary fun. A two-day to-do at Reseda Park will include art-making, giveaways, tunes, and lots more (and, yep, it's totally complimentary).