Weekend: Summer Nights at the Tar Pits

Summer Nights at the Tar Pits: Whatever the season, and at all times of the day and night, the bubbles at the La Brea Tar Pits are busily bubbling, like they have been for many, many, many years. But something special will be bubbling up at the world-famous Ice Age site on Friday, Aug. 5, a free celebration that's about super-interesting science talks, wind-down DJ tuneage, sips from the Tar Bar, and, oh yes, saber-toothed cat, the star of the summer at the tar pits-adjacent museum. You'll want to reserve your spot for the complimentary event ahead of time, which roars from 5 to 8 o'clock on August's first Friday.

"House of the Dragon: The Targaryen Dynasty": Another sort of beastie will rise, and while this one doesn't boast saber-like fangs, it does hail from the way-cool dragon side of the bestiary, making it notably impressive. The Natural History Museum will be exploring the "lives and legends" of the new HBO Max series, one that delves dragon lore, the Westeros realm, and all sorts of mythical mayhem. The new exhibit opens on Aug. 5, but spread your wings for Exposition Park soon, for the fantasy-strong event flies off in early September.

"Back to the Future" Nights: Feeling "The Power of Love" for the 1985 blockbuster, a film that made the interjection "Great Scott!" part of the parlance and put notions of time travel in many a movie-loving mind? Then turn your time machine in the direction of the Hollywood Bowl, which will screen the film, and spotlight Alan Silvestri's score, on both Aug. 5 and 6. Want to deepen your local BTTF knowledge? Then there are other McFly-inspired fun times to be had, including a visit to Doc Brown's manse in Pasadena (yep, we're talking about the Gamble House).

"Garden Concerts for Kids": We're in the thick of back-to-school prep, but before the back-to-school-ing can begin in earnest, there are some free shows to enjoy in the outdoor, ultra-lovely setting found at The Getty Center. The Lucky Band is up first, playing a line-up of lively songs on the afternoons of Aug. 6 and 7, but there are more bands to follow later in August. It's free, but you'll need to reserve your spots. And do keep in mind that there is a parking fee at The Getty Center. Bringing a picnic blanket? You definitely can, but no lawn chairs, please.

Hatch Chile Roasting Begins: Finding just the perfect heat level for your posole, your enchilada, or your tacos? Adding some of New Mexico's most famous fruit, after it has turned over and over (and over) in a roaster, can be just what you're seeking. Good news: Roasting season begins around Southern California this weekend, with pop-up roasting sessions in Anaheim and Burbank. Several stores will be in the swing in the coming weeks, with Ralph's, Food4Less, and Bristol Farms all hosting chile-themed events and roastings. Check with your local market to see if they have anything planned, or start here to see a few of the heat-tastic happenings just ahead.