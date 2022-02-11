Weekend: Super Bowl Flavor to Sweet Valentine's Fun

What to Know Super Bowl LVI is on Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Look for food specials and a pop-up skating rink

Super Bowl LVI: While the football-intense focus will be on all the action at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Feb. 13, when the Los Angeles Rams meet the Cincinnati Bengals, other spots around town will go long and keep it lively, all to celebrate the hometown team and the big game's Southern California setting. Look for Rams-themed treats at spots like Randy's Donuts and Primo's Donuts, a pop-up GilletteLabs Roller Rink in Santa Monica (a host of athletes is expected to stop by the Feb. 11 and 12 event), and the Super Bowl Experience, a fan-fun happening in DTLA (through Feb. 12). Oh yes, and the Aquarium of the Pacific's world-famous Otter Bowl? It's virtual this year.

Valentine's Day: The hearts-packed, woo-strong celebration falls on a Monday in 2022, but restaurants, museums, recreational spots, and other destinations will be feeling the love, all weekend long. Disneyland's Valentine's treats are adorable and appetizing, heart-shaped pizzas are prettily proliferating, and a chance to give back by making Valentine's cards for those locals who might need a pick-me-up and a ray of sunshine? Do-good organization Big Sunday, on Melrose, is holding an in-person get-together, a card-making party that brims with generosity and sweet spirit. And at The Huntington? Look for a Valentine's tea, and vintage Valentine's greetings on display.

Sweet, Sweet Cinema: Valentine's Day is taking on a different dimension, over the weekend, with a few film-centered pop-ups flickering around our area, from Santa Anita Park to the Greek Theatre. Look for lovey-dovey stories, and a few films that fully avoid the Valentine's Day vibes, when Cinespia calls upon Griffith Park with a slate of watch-from-your-car gems and Street Food Cinema brings out the meet-cute stories in Arcadia (another drive-in experience, yep). Oh yes, and on Feb. 13? Galentine's Day is the theme at the Street Food Cinema drive-in, which fills us with all sorts of friend-fun sunshine.

Griffith Park Run: Plenty of hoof-the-pavement to-dos have been virtual in recent months (and, really, years), but this hill-roaming happening will return as an in-person fundraiser, one that is going to help the Los Angeles Parks Foundation. There's a half marathon, if you'd like to go long, or the 5K option. Truth? It's going to be a warm one on Feb. 13, so dress for a more summery day (even in winter). Is this a park you depend upon for hiking, family picnics, horse rides, train education, and, well, everything? Call the give-back run a great route to showing your support.

Gumball Rally: A number of well-known events take place at Disneyland park each year, including several goings-on that aren't helmed by The Happiest Place on Earth but rather other groups. MiceChat, a place for super-fans of the theme parks (and everything Disney), holds a yearly showdown to see how many attractions can be enjoyed over the course of a day. That means teams of friends plot where they've got to go, and when, to nab the glory. Matterhorn Bobsleds first, then Space Mountain, then Haunted Mansion? It's all happening on Feb. 12, and you bet: Team names, tees, and traditions are a major part of this lighthearted lark.