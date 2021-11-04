Weekend: The Los Angeles Marathon Returns

What to Know Sunday, Nov. 7 (rescheduled from May 2021)

Thousands of runners are expected to participate in the 36th marathon, which helps "The McCourt Foundation's mission to build a healthier world"

The new course begins at Dodger Stadium and concludes at Avenue of the Stars in Century City

Los Angeles Marathon presented by ASICS: This major, world-famous, city-spanning spectacular passes through a host of neighborhoods, with push-forward power, over a few thrilling hours, give or take. The new course starts at Dodger Stadium, with a conclusion at Avenue of the Stars in Century City, and there are plenty of events complementing the Nov. 7 competition, like the earlier runs, the Health & Fitness Expo on Nov. 5 and 6, the Finish Festival and Heineken 0.0 Beer Garden, and other huge to-dos. For the full schedule, map, and what you need to know to join in or support the participants, lace-up at this site.

The Obama Portraits Tour: Traveling to our nation's capital to view the august portraits of past presidents? It's a time-honored American tradition, but some famous artworks have traveled to Southern California: The lauded portraits of President Barack Obama and Mrs. Michella Obama, created by artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald respectively, will be on view at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, starting on Nov. 7. "Black American Portraits" will go on view the same day, and both exhibitions can be seen in the Resnick Pavilion. Tickets? You'll want to purchase yours in advance.

ALTAMED'S OC Meets Napa: A delicious celebration of the "richness of Latin American food throughout Orange County" taking place on the magnificent grounds of Mission San Juan Capistrano? Cheers to that. This fundraiser, which is marking its 6th event in 2021, will honor "the success of famed Latino-owned vineyards in California and Mexico," all while giving the spotlight to a host of regional eateries. Money raised from the happening will help underserved communities around both Los Angeles and Orange County access primary care and other medical needs. For more information on this give-back event, and finding your ticket, visit this site.

"Becoming Jane": The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County will celebrate the work of Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, in this new exhibition spotlighting her efforts on behalf of the chimpanzees of Tanzania's Gombe Stream National Park. A research tent is part of the immersive exhibition, as well as digitally rendered chimpanzees and a hologram of Dr. Goodall. The iconic conservationist's story is at the heart of "Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall," which also provides inspiration on how we can authentically connect with, and serve as stewards of, the natural world. The moving presentation will be on view at the Exposition Park museum through April 17, 2022.

The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey: Halloween has now spirited away for another year, which means that yuletide traditions are starting to sparkle. And one of those adorable happenings, which found its whimsical way to the LA area in 2020, is set to return before most of the Christmas-themed happenings launch for the season. There are a few changes to this joyful journey in 2021, like the fact you'll "walk and trolley" through the experience, which includes charming encounters with Scout Elves. Giant and glittery installations and an open-air ice rink add to the wholesome glow. Where to fa, la, la? At Fairplex in Pomona, starting Nov. 5.