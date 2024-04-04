Weekend: The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire has returneth to Irwindale, 'tis true

What to Know The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale

$42 adult; $21 child; April 6 through May 19, 2024 (Saturdays and Sundays)

Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire: If you've been saving up your "forsooths" and "huzzahs" all year, with nowhere to say them, be gladeth, for a major trip back in time is on our doorstep. This huge, "huzzah"-packed happening gallops into Irwindale over several weekends, beginning April 6, with jousts, archery, shopping, songs, the popular Pub Crawls, themed weekends, and more charms than a jester has bells. Dressing the playful part? Haply you shall.

Season of the Force opens: May 4 — or May the Fourth Be With You Day — is still a month away, but Disneyland Resort is starting the Wookiee-wonderful merriment early, with a vast starfield of "Star Wars"-inspired pursuits. A nighttime light show in Galaxy's Edge, fresh additions to "Star Tours," and holopuck Magic Shots, that put iconic characters in the fantastical frame, are on the line-up, as well as snacks and shopping. Hyperspace Mountain is back, too, which we'll "wheeee" about, gladly. It all begins on April 5 and concludes on June 2.

City of STEM + LA Maker Faire: There are so many groups and organizations and thinkers and cultural gems heading for Los Angeles State Historic Park on April 6, and the reason? To stoke creativity, honor big ideas, and give everyone a chance to make way-cool stuff, and if the first try at way-cool stuff doesn't work out, make other way-cool stuff. "Southern California's largest celebration of science, making, creativity, invention, and fun," is free, too.

So Cal Corgi Beach Day: This is the big bash for the diminutive dogly darlings, the little low-to-the-ground superstars that so many canine fans so understandably adore. Other pups are invited to Huntington Dog Beach for the sandy high jinks — they're honorary Corgis, of course — and there are high jinks aplenty. Corgis will eat Pirates Pie, jump for bacon bubbles, and try to limbo. The April 6 party is free, pups and people come in costume, and the big group pic is always a can't-miss-it event.

Masters of Taste: So many epic events happen on the field of Rose Bowl Stadium, and this is a major, and majorly appetizing, contender. Over 100 toque-wearing, wine-making, cuisine-perfecting pros will call upon the Pasadena sports structure for a monumental afternoon of fine tidbits, great tastes, and beverages to remember. The beneficiary is Union Station Homeless Services and 100% of every ticket will be donated to the organization. The date? Be there on Sunday, April 7.