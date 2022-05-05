Weekend: Treat Mom to Festive Eats and Events

Mother's Day Eats: Brunching reaches a zesty zenith on the second Sunday in May, and a number of places around Southern California will offer elegant settings, a roster of savory and sweet eats, and plenty of pomp. Ocean Prime in Beverly Hills is offering a new Smoked Salmon Latke, in addition to other luxe dishes, Akasha in Culver City has several Mother's Day specials on its brunch menu (including Mom's Coffee Cake), Dutch Babies are a tasty temptation at The Barish at the Hollywood Roosevelt, Tanaka Farms in Irvine is planning a breezy Hilltop Luncheon, and a Botanical Brunch is opening its petals at Loew's Santa Monica Beach Hotel. But wait: Smorgasburg LA, the giant outdoor food market, is spotlighting moms, to, on May 8.

Mother's Day Fun: A number of go-outs will add a glad-hearted vibe to Sunday, May 8. What's Mom in the mood for, fun-wise? Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum will present "MOMentum," an outdoor show featuring aerialists, in Topanga Canyon, the 2003 "Freaky Friday" is screening at The Aero in Santa Monica (it's a matinee), it's the final weekend for the world-famous Flower Fields in Carlsbad (definitely get your tickets before you go), a flower crown workshop will bloom at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge and the Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire in Irwindale is inviting guests to don a costume in honor of a fictional or favorite mother.

LA County Fair Opens: Oh hello there, piglets and milkshakes and wine tastings and rides that whirl and rides that blink and mondo concerts and quilt competitions: We missed you. But now you're back, in May, which is a first, and you're celebrating your centennial, too. Can't wait to see you, and enjoy all of your sweetness and spectacle, through May 30. What's that? Payment is now cashless? We'll swing by this site now to learn more about visiting this large-scale Pomona party. Welcome back, LA County Fair; like you, we're ready to go "Back to Our Roots."

"Spooky Kids Club": We're just coming out of the Half-o-ween festivities, those frightful doings that mark the moment when Halloween is six months away. But there are still atmospheric eeks to enjoy, specifically in South Pasadena, where SugarMynt Gallery is located (right next to the Michael Myers house from 1978's "Halloween"). The gallery is saluting the pop culture of our childhoods, but with a spookier bent: "Goosebumps," the Great Pumpkin, "The Munsters," and more favorites will enjoy art-fun tributes. The exhibit's opening night? It's May 7.

"Flamboyance — A Topiary Menagerie": It seems like we only ever really see topiaries in fanciful films, the kind of movies that have magical castles or centuries-old manors. Finding animal shapes created from shrubs in our day-to-day worlds? Not so easy. But wait: South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes Peninsula now has over 100 topiary critters on view, including flamingos, rabbits, and dolphins. Seeing them? It's part of your admission. Where to go once you're there? They're located in the front part of the exquisite property, which features a host of pathways, towering trees, and roses to admire.