A free Topanga gathering will pay homage to community resilience

What to Know Welcome Back Topanga Community Gathering

Saturday, Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free; the happening "... benefits local families and businesses impacted by the Palisades Fire"

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum and the Topanga Farmers Market

Theater activities, a tree-planting ceremony, and a farmers' market will bring a convivial spirit

"A day of healing and celebrating the resilience of our vibrant community" is the event's powerful theme

The event will pay tribute to first responders, including members of Fire Station 69 and the LA County Sheriffs Department

Topanga is a keep-gentle-tabs kind of place, but never in the nosy sense; rather, neighbors generously check on neighbors, and share when they can, and even share when sharing can be something of a stretch.

The spunky and spirited enclave has become known for the neighborly devotion of its people over the decades, in short, a selfless dedication that shines in times of crisis.

That all came to poignantly pass in early January as the devastating wildfires approached and evacuations in the area began in earnest.

One of the cultural and treasured mainstays of Topanga Canyon, the Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum, was on the minds of theater lovers across the region and far beyond as the Palisades Fire grew.

Messages of support poured in for the Will Geer team, which kept fans updated via social media of how the property was faring.

"Theatricum still stands," stated a joyful Jan. 14 update, with a promise to return to the historic grounds soon.

That promise will be movingly fulfilled Feb. 15 when the Welcome Back Topanga Community Gathering event flowers over five uplifting hours.

The happening, which is presented in partnership with the Topanga Farmers Market, will include theater activities, a tree-planting ceremony, and a farmers' market.

A tribute to first responders, including Fire Station 69 and LA County Sheriffs, is also on the schedule; "healing" is at the heart of the outdoor event, and the chance to connect with neighbors and friends.

The theater is also looking ahead to the warmer months and its 2025 Repertory Season. The timely theme is "A Season of Resilience"; peruse the schedule here.