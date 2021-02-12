Welcome the Year of the Ox With Art, Sparkle, Joy

What to Know Lunar New Year is on Friday, Feb. 12

Welcoming the Chinese New Year by thrilling to traditional dance performances, beautiful music, a bevy of delicious bites enjoyed at firecracker-fun festivals, and a display of true community spirit?

That's how so many Southern California locals have greeted the auspicious occasion in years gone by.

Lunar New Year won't see the same celebrations in 2021, but there are a few ways to still see some sparkle and art around Southern California, even as you stick closer to home.

The Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena has a free at-home craft for families seeking hands-on ways to welcome the Year of the Ox.

You'll need to have the materials on hand, but the instructions are free.

"Gather inspiration from the oxen hard at work carrying cargo along Japan’s historic Tokaido road in the woodblock print "Otsu: Hashirii Tea House by Ando Utagawa Hiroshige" (Japanese, 1797–1858) to create a moveable ox puppet using cardboard and collage," suggests the museum team.

Thin cardboard, a Popsicle stick or chopstick, and other craft-type materials are on the list.

Finding art-sweet oxen that are several stories tall? You can do so, on the evening of Feb. 12, when the Pacific Wheel at Santa Monica Pier glimmers will all sorts of good fortune.

Look for sweet oxen to pop up, and other symbols of the Lunar New Year.

And if you're missing a visit to LA's historic Chinatown in honor of the holiday, you can join a neon-focused tour, with the Museum of Neon Art in Glendale, on Friday, Feb. 12.

The from-home event will look at some of the most marvelous signage found around the plaza area and beyond.