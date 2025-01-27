Food & Drink

Wendy's is turning this popular Girl Scout Cookie flavor into a Frosty

Swirl power!

By Joseph Lamour | TODAY

Wendy's and the Girls Scouts are launching a Frosty treat.
The rumors are true: Wendy’s is giving a top-selling Girl Scout Cookie an icy makeover.

On Jan. 27, Wendy’s announced its partnership with Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA): the Thin Mints Frosty. The sweet mashup will be available at Wendy’s stores nationwide starting Friday, Feb. 21 for a limited time.

Wendy’s notes that “everyone knows Thin Mints are extra delicious when frozen,” which makes the pairing of the Frosty with one of the Girl Scouts’ most popular cookies a no-brainer this cookie-selling season.

The Thin Mints Frosty is swirled with Thin Mints cookie flavor that the brands describe as “minty-chocolatey” and is finished with a crumbly, cookie butter-esque topping.

Wendy’s customers can get the “Thin Mints-inspired swirl” with either a Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty base.

As it kicked off the season earlier this month, GSUSA announced that two cookie flavors with less luck than Thin Mints, apparently, will be retired next year — S’mores and Toast-Yay!

Wendy’s has been leaning into Frosty-forward partnerships lately: In October, it collaborated with Paramount to offer the Wendy’s Krabby Patty Kollab for the cartoon’s 25th anniversary. In addition to the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger, the chain offered a swirled Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty.

Back in December, Wendy’s released its annual batch of Frosty Key Tags, which allow holders to get free Frostys for an entire year and are still available for purchase until Feb. 15 for $3.

