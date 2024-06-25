Food & Drink

Wendy's offers free Frostys and $5 combo to take on McDonald's $5 meal deal

Here’s how to try the chain’s new Frosty flavor for free.

By Joseph Lamour | TODAY

Wendy's Frosty
Wendy's

Berries and cream-flavored shots have been fired in the Golden Arches’ direction.

Wendy’s recently announced it was celebrating five years of its Biggie Bag deal by adding a Frosty freebie to it. The chain’s deal seems like a case of drive-thru one-upmanship, as McDonald’s hotly anticipated $5 Meal Deal drops on June 25.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

What’s in a $5 Biggie Bag at Wendy’s?

Wendy’s limited-time deal, which is available nationwide at participating restaurants starting June 20, provides customers who buy a Biggie Bag in the Wendy’s app one small Frosty, free of charge. Wendy’s $5 Biggie Bag, which has been around since 2019, features the choice of a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or Crispy Chicken Sandwich paired with a 4-piece nugget, one Jr. fries and a small soft drink.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“Celebrate the start of summer and Biggie’s five-year birthday — go BIGGIE-ER with an unbeatable deal!” Wendy’s wrote in a press release. Customers can use the app-only deal on a mobile order or at any participating Wendy’s restaurant nationwide by scanning the offer.

What’s in the $5 McDonald’s meal?

Meanwhile, McDonald’s limited-time meal offer, which launches June 25, includes four items: the choice of a McChicken or McDouble, a four-piece chicken nuggets, fries and a drink.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Theme Parks 53 mins ago

Six Flags Magic Mountain's ‘Fright Fest Extreme' will up the eek this autumn

Animals and Wildlife 4 hours ago

OC Zoo goes galactic for its annual ‘Star Wars Day'

Wendy’s new Frosty flavor

Wendy’s dropped its new, limited-edition Triple Berry Frosty flavor on June 12, describing it as a berry-inspired treat that combines three summer fruit flavors: strawberry, blackberry and raspberry.

The chain is offering another deal to Uber Eats users: Now through June 24, you can add a free medium Triple Berry Frosty to your order of $15 or more.

This deal is the latest deep-fried development in the fast-food value wars. Overwhelming customer complaints about high fast-food prices have prompted several chains to offer lower-cost options.

Earlier this month, Burger King brought back its $5 Your Way Meal, while other chains like Buffalo Wild WingsPopeyes and KFC have also debuted cost-friendly deals and promotions.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us