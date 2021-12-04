National Food Holidays

We're Dough-liriously Happy: It's National Cookie Day

Pieology has a special on, while you can sign up for a cookie-making course with a great local cooking school.

By Alysia Gray Painter

chocolate chip cookies.
Getty Images

What to Know

  • Dec. 4 is National Cookie Day
  • Buy two Red Velvet Cookies at Pieology, priced at $4
  • The Gourmandise School of Sweets and Savories in Santa Monica is offering several online and in-person cookie classes

Cookies dot the calendar, from the Girl Scout goodies that pop up in the late winter, to the lemony, fruit-filled biscuits of spring and summer, to all of those apple-cinnamon temptations that show up in the fall.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

But there's really only one day that's ruled by those dough-based delights, the milk-dippable or eat-'em-straight-off-the-sheet sweets: It's Dec. 4, which is National Cookie Day.

It's a well-timed celebration, without quibble, as home bakers are beginning to think about what snickerdoodles, or gingerbread bites, or mint morsels they'll be whipping up this season.

Even if you're not baking a few dozen delectables on Dec. 4, there are other whimsical ways to mark the munchable occasion.

Some cookie-cool spots will have specials on, like Pieology, which just brought back its Red Velvet cookie, and is offering two for $4, all weekend long.

Holidays Dec 1

Dana Point Harbor's Adorable ‘Merry Kiss Me' Arch Is Back

Holidays Nov 12

‘SoCal's Largest Gingerbread Contest' Returns to Discovery Cube

Several places around Southern California are currently bringing back holiday-ready cookies, like Milk Jar, the Wilshire-based bakery. The shop's Peppermint Bark cookie is back in stock, delivering minty kick and "ooey-gooey goodness" for $3.50.

Akasha has a Hanukkah Cookie Box, which boasts confections like pecan snowballs and macaroons (both plain and chocolate-dipped).

And if you want to brush up on your own sweet-making skills?

The Gourmandise School of Sweets and Savories in Santa Monica has a number of in-person and virtual classes that cover cookies, including the ever-popular Teen Baking Camp, which returns later in December.

This article tagged under:

National Food HolidaysCookies
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us