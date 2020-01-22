We’re Not Feeling Crusty About Pie Day Deals

What to Know Thursday, Jan. 23

Knowrealitypie and Pop Pie Co. both have deals, while the Pie Sale is happening now at Marie Callender's

More pie deals are ahead on Pi Day (March 14)

There's no need to get crusty over what we're about to say, nor should you immediately pan it.

But our favorite crust-laden, pan-baked foodstuff?

It enjoys a number of national holidays throughout the year, the sort of occasions that focus on a particular flavor or style of pie or, yes, even that "other" pie, the pizza.

Pi Day, on March 14, feels like a major player, but let us not ignore the scrumptious special day that arise as January is winding down.

It's National Pie Day, and it is on Jan. 23, each and every year. Not every pie shop observes it, in terms of deals, but pie people can honor it by stopping by their favorite shop and buying a slice (for supporting your favorite baker is an honorable way to spend the holiday).

There are, however, a couple of deals around town, from the $5 slices or personal pies at Knowrealitypie in Eagle Rock (that's happening from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23)

If you're among the first 20 guests at Pop Pie Co. in Costa Mesa on Jan. 23 (there's a San Diego shop, too), you'll receive a free t-shirt.

And the popular Pie Sale is going on now at Marie Callender's, with delish dishes of pastry and fruity-creamy-you-name-it filling starting at $7.99.

As for various national pie days to come? Because you'll definitely want to mark your pie-shaped, pie-scented calendar, the one hanging over the pie case in your kitchen?

The biggie, Pi Day, is on March 14, as mentioned, while National Boston Cream Pie Day is set for Oct. 23, and National Lemon Cream Pie Day is on Nov. 29, and National Apple Pie Day is on May 13, and National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day is on Aug. 20, and...