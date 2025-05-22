West Hollywood's May-to-June Pride fun begins, with music, fests, and art

What to Know WeHo Pride 2025

The multi-event celebration opens each year on Harvey Milk Day; the May 22 occasion honors the legacy of the LGBTQ+ rights-championing San Francisco politician and activist

A celebratory weekend will unfold from May 30-June 1, 2025; the WeHo Pride Parade will dance down Santa Monica Boulevard June 1

Some events during the multi-week festivity are free, while others are ticketed; check the schedule at WeHo Pride for the details on specific happenings

June is Pride Month, and while a joyful array of events will festoon cities large and small across California, there is one iconic place that starts the Pride-focused fun more than a week ahead of the official kick-off.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

West Hollywood has long been at the Pride forefront, thanks to the powerful presence of one of the best-known parades in the world, a famous street fair, and a host of other well-attended happenings on its vibrant schedule.

But "Pride Month" is really "Pride Month-Plus" in West Hollywood, thanks to the annual May start date of the city's plentiful Pride gatherings.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

May 22 is Harvey Milk Day, an occasion that honors the LGBTQ+ hero and activist, making it an especially meaningful and auspicious moment to elevate the celebration's messages of community, inclusion, and love.

How to fully do Pride over the next several weeks is really up to the reveler, but there is a bevy of uplifting and effervescent events to choose from, including the ever-rollicking and always spirited "WeHo Pride Parade," which will roll down Santa Monica Boulevard June 1.

You won't have to wait for the big parade and street fair, however: The "WeHo Pride Arts Festival" begins May 23, with "... performances, film, literary arts, art-making workshops, and more" on the schedule.

Business throughout West Hollywood will celebrate through June, too, with dining specials, pop-up performances, and memorable events. Check with your favorite restaurant, bar, or store to see what is afoot in 2025.

Watch for more information on this site but do circle the end of May and beginning of June for the biggest parties of WeHo Pride, one of the best-loved spectaculars on the June — and May — Pride calendar.