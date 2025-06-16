Westfield Century City's ‘Foodie Week' makes a delicious and deal-filled return

What to Know Foodie Week

Westfield Century City

June 20-29, 2025

Over 25 eateries located at the vibrant shopping destination will participate

Special menus, dining deals, and prix fixe yumminess are part of the flavorful festivity

Tasting, trying, imbibing, and sunnily snacking your way around Westfield Century City, a shopping destination known for a robust dining scene, sounds like a full-on foodie dream.

Of course, you can cronch and munch and savor all of that gustatory goodness any day of the week, but when Foodie Week makes it tummy-tempting return, the cronch-centric opportunities munchily multiply, as do chances to save a few dollars.

The popular week, which is actually a ten-day eat-around affair, begins June 20, with over 25 Westfield Century City eateries on board to serve up a bevy of memorable bites, prix fixe meals, and great deals.

AC Barbeque is greeting the hankering-packed happening with savings that are both sweet and savory: Enjoy $5 off when you order a combination that includes a sandwich, drink, and dessert.

Ramen Nagi will have a special menu item in honor of Foodie Week — garlic shrimp, Sriracha, and crispy kale are just some of the enticing ingredients in the spotlight shrimp dish — while La Pizza & La Pasta at Eataly will go the 2-item prix fixe route at lunch, with a price of $26.

And if you're hoping to complete your visit with a pastry, look to Cha Cha Match for a confection-cool combo: Sip a Cara Cara Matcha Tonic — it's a limited-time offering — alongside a Matcha Donut.

The price is $10 and the goodie? It's gluten-free.

If you'd like to see exactly what's happening at your go-to Westfield Century City restaurants during Foodie Week, or perhaps at that one café or treat counter you've been wanting to try, the dining details are sizzling at this site.

Foodie Week begins with summertime, so lovely, and it concludes ten days later, right as June is (almost) wrapping up. The dates? Swing by and snack-it-up, spectacularly, from June 20-29.