Westminster’s Tết Fest Boasts Fun, Fireworks

Firecracker show at midnight the night before the parade

Parade is in Westminster, along Bolsa Avenue and Magnolia Street; the festival happens in Fountain Valley at Mile Square Park

Visiting Little Saigon in Westminster on most any day of the year?

You know you'll find some incredible eats, from Bo Kho to Com Tam to Banh Mi, while locating that perfect and perfectly strong cup of Vietnamese coffee is assured.

Spending the rest of your day strolling through the many shops filled with fabulous traditional goods only adds to the beautiful experience.

But when it is time for the huge-of-scale, come-one-come-thousands Westminster Tết Parade and Festival?

You can count on that experience to boast a host of pleasurable prisms, from interesting and visual entries in the parade to a midnight fireworks show to other convivial, year-welcoming goings-on.

That fireworks show, by the by? It happens the night before the parade, at midnight, so you'll want to be at the Asian Garden Mall in Little Saigon later on the evening of Friday, Jan. 24 to see the spectacular.

And the famous parade, which will include over 60 participating organizations from around the Orange County community and beyond? It all unfurls from 8 a.m. to noon along Bolsa Avenue and Magnolia Street.

Then find your way to the festival, at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley, for more Lunar New Year sights, delicious Vietnamese cuisine, and hope-filled, look-ahead celebrating.

Eager to enjoy the Year of the Rat festivities all weekend long? The UVSA Tết Festival is at the fairgrounds in Costa Mesa from Jan. 24-26, 2020. Martial arts, a pho-eating contest, live music, and so much more are coming up at "The Largest Vietnamese Lunar New Year Festival in the nation."