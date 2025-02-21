Enjoy a free community day as Westwood's Broxton Plaza makes a sunny debut

What to Know Broxton Plaza

Some 14,000 square feet of Broxton Avenue in Westwood is now closed to cars, an effort overseen by the L.A. City Transportation Department "People St." program

A community day will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 22 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, free boba for the first 100 people (courtesy of ShareTea), free roller skating, and an appearance by the UCLA Spirit Squad and Marching Band

Free entry, but be sure to reserve your spot at this site

The new plaza is billed as "the largest pedestrian plaza in the City of LA"

When you enter a university area, you may find yourself ready to think outside of the box but inside the quad.

For the pursuit of learning has long found inspiration, peace, a spot to study, the pleasures of socializing, and a little sunlight in this storied open area, a hallowed place that can be something of a park-like setting within a college campus.

But that quintessential quad spirit can extend beyond campus and to the surrounding streets, as it will officially do on the final Saturday of February when Broxton Plaza, a closed-to-cars public space, debuts in Westwood Village.

The plaza, which stands on 14,000 square feet of Broxton Avenue, has long been the scene of pop-up events — a roller rink temporarily appeared there in 2023 — but now, with the help of the L.A. City Transportation Department "People St." program, its next pedestrian-oriented chapter is official.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with a few local dignitaries will happen around the midpoint of the Feb. 22 celebration, so arrive by 3 p.m. to help kick off this community-oriented space, if you like.

Free boba for the first 100 people, complimentary roller skating, complimentar pilates, and creative activities for tots are on the roster, too.

And an energetic appearance by the UCLA Spirit Squad and Marching Band, too, will further lend this not-quite-a-quad some university-style spunk.

Giveaways — stop by the businesses near Broxton Plaza to see what they have in store — and a car demo will also take place during the five-hour festivity, and a pair of beer gardens will grace the sunny stretch, too.

And we do mean sunny in character but also sunny as in the sun itself: Feb. 22 will have some definite summer-y overtones, the forecast reveals.

While entry is free, organizers are requesting that attendees reserve a spot at this site.

If you can't make it to the kick-off, look for pop-up events and daily hanging-out to grace the stretch. Call Broxton Plaza a quirky quad of sorts, a gathering spot near but not on a university campus where students, educators, visitors, and locals may unwind, convivially, for a short spell.