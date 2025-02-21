Westwood

Enjoy a free community day as Westwood's Broxton Plaza makes a sunny debut

Enjoy a bouquet of complimentary activities, including roller skating, at the closed-to-cars open space.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Broxton Plaza

What to Know

  • Broxton Plaza
  • Some 14,000 square feet of Broxton Avenue in Westwood is now closed to cars, an effort overseen by the L.A. City Transportation Department "People St." program
  • A community day will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 22 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, free boba for the first 100 people (courtesy of ShareTea), free roller skating, and an appearance by the UCLA Spirit Squad and Marching Band
  • Free entry, but be sure to reserve your spot at this site
  • The new plaza is billed as "the largest pedestrian plaza in the City of LA"

When you enter a university area, you may find yourself ready to think outside of the box but inside the quad.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

For the pursuit of learning has long found inspiration, peace, a spot to study, the pleasures of socializing, and a little sunlight in this storied open area, a hallowed place that can be something of a park-like setting within a college campus.

But that quintessential quad spirit can extend beyond campus and to the surrounding streets, as it will officially do on the final Saturday of February when Broxton Plaza, a closed-to-cars public space, debuts in Westwood Village.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The plaza, which stands on 14,000 square feet of Broxton Avenue, has long been the scene of pop-up events — a roller rink temporarily appeared there in 2023 — but now, with the help of the L.A. City Transportation Department "People St." program, its next pedestrian-oriented chapter is official.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with a few local dignitaries will happen around the midpoint of the Feb. 22 celebration, so arrive by 3 p.m. to help kick off this community-oriented space, if you like.

Free boba for the first 100 people, complimentary roller skating, complimentar pilates, and creative activities for tots are on the roster, too.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Hollywood 49 mins ago

Harry Potter musical now in Los Angeles. Here's when to see the magic

Movies 4 hours ago

Street Food Cinema's ‘Half-O-Ween' screenings bring a spirited note to spring

And an energetic appearance by the UCLA Spirit Squad and Marching Band, too, will further lend this not-quite-a-quad some university-style spunk.

Giveaways — stop by the businesses near Broxton Plaza to see what they have in store — and a car demo will also take place during the five-hour festivity, and a pair of beer gardens will grace the sunny stretch, too.

And we do mean sunny in character but also sunny as in the sun itself: Feb. 22 will have some definite summer-y overtones, the forecast reveals.

While entry is free, organizers are requesting that attendees reserve a spot at this site.

If you can't make it to the kick-off, look for pop-up events and daily hanging-out to grace the stretch. Call Broxton Plaza a quirky quad of sorts, a gathering spot near but not on a university campus where students, educators, visitors, and locals may unwind, convivially, for a short spell.

This article tagged under:

Westwood
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us