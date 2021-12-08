What's the Buzz? ‘Disney Neon' to Shine via a Virtual Event

What to Know "The Wonderful World of Disney Neon," presented by the Museum of Neon Art and Stve Spiegel, Story Editor Executive for Walt Disney Imagineering

Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. via Zoom

$10; a Q&A will follow Mr. Spiegel's presentation

Roaming Disneyland park or Disney California Adventure when the sunshine is strong, the air is warm, your ice cream cone is slightly melty, and your Mickey ears are casting a distinctive shadow on the ground below?

A daytime visit to the world-famous theme parks brims with memorable, well-lit moments, from the morning-soft rope drops to the twinkly light glinting off the Rivers of America.

But nighttime?

The particular enchantments of the parks rev up after dark, and seeking out those light-bright sights that are truly enjoyed after the sun takes its daily leave is high on the luminous list for many Disney fans.

Steve Spiegel, Story Editor Executive for Walt Disney Imagineering, has long been one of those fans, a true devotee of the illuminated signs seen throughout the Disney Parks.

And he's joining with the Museum of Neon Art in Glendale to explore the dazzling details of Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, and Disney destinations beyond California, through snapshots, stories, and some scholarly background on how the parks became such bastions of brilliance.

The Zoom talk will glimmer, much like a shining sign seen down Main Street, U.S.A., on Thursday, Dec. 9.

"Through images, the presentation details both the history of neon and of Disney. Audiences will learn when neon first appeared in Disney parks, and how the medium influenced park architecture, visitor experience, and storytelling," shared the museum.

Some of the spots you can expect to visit during the vibrant presentation? Prepare to vroom by Cars Land, in Disney California Adventure, which has become an after-sundown must-stop for devoted neon-ists.

Flo's V8 Cafe is a flo-urescent focal point of the auto-riffic area, which is famous for its lavish illumination, but you're sure to see some of the other incandescent icons that are now synonymous with Lightning McQueen's home turf.

Mr. Spiegel penned the stories woven through a number of acclaimed Disney Parks attractions, the sort of spectaculars that guests often "talk along" with, including "Guardians of the Galaxy — MISSION BREAKOUT!" He's also a co-founder of Signs United, "an international community of vintage sign hunters, enthusiasts and preservationists."

If you're a Disney daytimer, we raise our misting fan and cooling Dole whip float to you and your love of finding fun in the sun.

But if you're a Disney nighttimer, the sort of splendor-seeker that likes an adventure that's positively incandescent?

Sign up now for "The Wonderful World of Disney Neon," and discover how the enchanting evening atmosphere of the parks is due, in no small part, to the dreamlike gleam only seen after the stars come out.