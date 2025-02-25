A ‘Wicked' character meet-and-greet is alighting at Universal Fan Fest Nights

What to Know Universal Fan Fest Nights

Universal Studios Hollywood

The special evening events will honor a host of sci-fi, fantasy, and gaming fandoms and worlds those fans love, including "Star Trek" and Dungeons & Dragons, with themed eats, photo spots, and immersive experiences

Universal announced on Feb. 25 that a "Wicked" character meet-and-greet opportunity will grace the celebrations; fans can meet and take pictures with Elphaba and Glinda, the leads of the hit film

Universal Fan Fest Nights begin April 25, and will shimmer, on select dates, through May 18

Sparkles may not actually swirl through the air in springtime, and finding fantasy tropes dotting our day-to-day worlds — elves shopping at the market and gnomes sipping lattes at our local coffeehouse — is pretty difficult.

But suffice it to say that the season of new life is lush with magic-like properties, making it the perfect time for a pair of powerful enchanted beings to enter our enchantment-needing worlds.

Those fantastical figures — hello, Elphaba and Glinda — will debut April 25 when Universal Fan Fest Nights begins at the world-famous theme park.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The "Wicked"-ly wonderful favorites will have their own entrance-close meet-and-greet area at the limited-time fandom evenings, giving those who adore the film phenomenon an uplifting opportunity to "Defy Gravity" and pose for a memorable photo.

Look also for "Wicked" merchandise to add an ensorcelled touch to the Feature Presentations store inside the park, with home goods, "elevated apparel," and toys inspired by the magical movie adorning the shelves.

The Universal Fan Fest Nights, a new offering at the Universal City destination, will celebrate icons of anime, "Star Trek," "Back to the Future," Harry Potter, Dungeons & Dragons, and SUPER NINTENTO WORLD through an energetic array of experiences, photo spots, themed eats and drinks, and merchandise that matches the moment.

But like the best movie or greatest game, these nights won't last forever; they're festooning the theme park's schedule over a few select spring nights, beginning April 25 and concluding around the third week of May.

Tickets are on sale now, so wave your enchanted wand and fly in the direction of the Universal Studios Hollywood site now.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.