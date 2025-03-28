‘Wicked' to ‘Hamilton': Sing along to Broadway hits at this Hollywood pop-up

What to Know Broadway Sing-Along Bar

6423 Yucca Street in Hollywood

March 27-May 11, 2025 (select dates)

$19.72 (and up) general admission; drinks are additional

21+ only

Fandoms all have their whimsical and meaningful ways of displaying their loyalties, their deep knowledge of various properties, and how much they lovelovelove the show/movie/book/play in question.

You might wear a semi-obscure t-shirt if you're a true devotee or have an online avatar that pays affectionate homage to a minor character.

And if you're a musical maven with a deep Broadway-based acumen? You likely know most or all of the lyrics to the songs found in your favorite stage show, as well as a dozen shows you count as productions you like a whole lot.

Where, though, can a person go to sing those songs among other limelight-loving, lyric-memorizing Broadway buds? With all of the panache, flair, and marvelous moxie those timeless tunes deserve?

The answer is opening in Tinseltown: It's the Broadway Sing-Along Bar, presented by Bucket Listers.

The limited-time pop-up is debuting March 27, but don't fall too deeply into organizing your collection of Playbills or practicing your dramatic Phantom of the Opera-style cape-swirling moves in front of the mirror: The curtain falls on the sing-it-loud venue May 11.

(Surely we can't be the only fan to find inspiration in the Phantom's phenomenal ability to wear an elegant full-length cape with such effortless style. Surely?)

Speaking of the Phantom's iconic cape, guests are invited to dress up as their favorite musical characters, if they like, but this is not required.

And speaking of favorite musicals and the fanciful figures that front them: The Broadway Sing-Along Bar will be mixing an assortment of themed cocktails, including the Greatest Showman Spritz and the OZmopolitan.

Oh yes: This is an experience for the 21-and-over set.

Photo spots and other details will summon that showman spirit to the space, so even if you don't arrive attired like Elphaba, Grizabella, or the character you adore best, you'll want to be ready to pose for a few pictures, if you're feeling it.

Tickets, dates, cocktail descriptions, and other details? Find them in the centerstage spotlight on the Bucket Listers site.