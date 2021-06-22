Wiggle Waggle Walk Will Be In-Person This September

What to Know Sunday, Sept. 19 at Brookside Park in Pasadena

You can run or walk around Rose Bowl Stadium

$40 early bird registration is now open

Pawing at the door? Asking to go out? Begging to be among other tail-waggers, all to savor a bit of socialization and fun?

Your pup may engage in such heart-tugging activities daily. And while you do, of course, give them their daily walks, going a bit further, and furrier, may be just the ticket this September.

One route to take? Whatever route leads you to Brookside Park in Pasadena, where the Pasadena Humane Society's long-running Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run will return as an in-person fundraiser.

Make that in-person and in-dog, for pooches are a main part of this party, which raises money for the venerable animal organization programs and important give-back mission.

The Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run was a virtual affair in 2020, but organizers announced that it would return to the Rose Bowl Stadium-close spot on Sunday, Sept. 19.

And speaking of the celebrated stadium? "This year participants can choose to walk or run around the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium—with or without their dog—and all finishers will receive a medal along with t-shirt, bib, and bandana," shared the fundraiser's team.

That's a pretty cool setting to saunter around, for canines and non-canines alike.

Also pretty cool? Early Bird pricing is available now, if you register by July 31. It's $40, and the price will increase to $50 after the first of August.

Of course, you can always decide to join when you wake up, or, rather, when your hound nuzzles you to wake you up, on the morning of Sept. 19.

The day-of-registration price is $65.

That's the final Sunday of summer, by the by, making it a nice way to send off the season. And, of course, a kind way to both help a kind-hearted nonprofit and kindly treat your favorite Fido to a day out among other dogs and those who support animal causes.