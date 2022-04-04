‘Wild for the Planet' Now Roaring at LA Zoo

What to Know Weekends through May 1, 2022

Activities included with admission (honey tastings are additional)

Animal feedings, an Earth Expo, and other planet-sweet events

Earth Month is honored in numerous ways, with neighborhood tree plantings, community clean-ups, educational screenings, learning how to compost, or taking a spin on an e-bike to a planet-minded picnic.

But how do you approach April, and all of its many important Earth-focused gifts, if you've got four paws, and some long whiskers, and a propensity for roaring whenever you feel like it?

That's when the Earth Month merriment comes to you, which is exactly what's happening at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanic Gardens, every weekend in April, right through to the first day of May.

Of course, the critters that call the Griffith Park destination home aren't the only revelers at this planetary party: Human visitors will be able to get into the celebration's sweet swing.

And the big-of-vision, big-of-heart party's name?

It's "Wild for the Planet," a zoo-big to-do that is "a combined celebration of the spring season and Earth Month," one that puts "a monthlong emphasis on sustainability and environmental stewardship."

Look for a host of uplifting events, including the Upcycling Inspiration Lab, which puts a spotlight on uses for recycled goods, and the Condor Station, a bastion for bird lovers eager to know more about the critically endangered coastal icons.

Animal feedings, the Planting for Pollinators Station, and honey tastings are on the raise-awareness rosters. (Good to know: While most everything is included with zoo admission, the honey-yummy element is available for an additional fee.)

And on April 23 and 24? Bring a ready-for-recycling cell phone or other electronic device to the ECO-CELL handheld electronics drive and receive a complimentary carousel ticket.

Are you "Wild for the Planet"? Flutter, like the mighty Monarch, by the zoo's main page for everything Earth-tastic now.