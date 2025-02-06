The Wild Mushroom Fair is sprouting at LA Arboretum

What to Know 41st Annual Wild Mushroom Fair, presented by the Los Angeles Mycological Society

Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden

Sunday, Feb. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Included with garden admission or membership

So many mycological meet-ups cluster in the winter months around the Golden State, giving these get-togethers a damper and delightful aura.

It's the sort of aura you may associate with mushroom gathering in loamy forest: First you pull on your sturdiest boots, and your stay-dry jacket, and you head out with a knowledgeable mycologist to learn about wild chanterelles, porcinis, and other specimens.

The Big Sur Foragers Festival just convened in January, as did the Napa Truffle Festival; these stalwarts return year after year to assist mushroom lovers and gourmands in learning about the realm of fascinating fungi.

But wild mushrooms are still having their day in the sun — or rich soil, if you prefer — in Southern California.

As loamy luck would have it, the Wild Mushroom Fair, which is entering its 41st outing, is popping up between two rain events at the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden.

The Los Angeles Mycological Society is at the helm of the happening, which is included with your LA Arboretum admission or membership.

A mushroom walk is on the schedule, as well as a session devoted to "Culinary Mushrooms of California."

It's all breaking through the soil Feb. 9, so be sure to check the daylong schedule to see if there is an event that you mush, er, must attend.

We're tipping our cap — indeed, our mushroom cap — to this educational and informative day, one that gill, er, will take place in the spectacular Arcadia-based garden.

Winter is still wintering, with fresh moisture and chilly temperatures, making this mush-needed fair a perfectly timed to-do for those interested in growing their mycological acumen.

The Arboretum's calendar is flowering with invigorating events, by the by, including a "Bawdy Botany" hike in honor of Valentine's Day and a Lunar New Year celebration; check out the gardenful goings-on now.