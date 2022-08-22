Wildlife Learning Center Expands Its Hours, Opening Each Weekday

What to Know The Sylmar animal education destination had been open for general admission on select days only, as well as Individual Animal Experiences and special events

The new hours for Wildlife Learning Center are Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; special events are still available, too

$15 adult, $13 child (children ages 3 and under may enter for free), $13 seniors, teachers, and military members

Perambulating by a porcupine, sauntering by a sloth, feeling the awe over an owl?

Such pleasurable acts can't be done in one go, out on an everyday walk, unless, we imagine, you are in the right spot at the right time and everything weaves together in the perfect way.

But a visit to the Wildlife Learning Center can treat you to these uplifting animal sightings, and lots more, for the education-centered zoological park is home to a bevy of beautiful and diverse animals, including mammals, birds, and reptiles.

These sightings at the center have been rarer over the last few years, or at least a little more challenging to come by.

For sure, the fascinating Sylmar spot has been open for close-up, super-cool Individual Animal Experiences, those memory-making meet-ups that give groups of five people or fewer a chance to interact with an animal (think feedings, photos, and such).

But general admission days? Those have been fewer at the Wildlife Learning Center, with Tuesday and Thursday hours available, and occasional pop-up days around various holidays.

That all changed on Aug. 15, 2022 when the center returned to an open-every-weekday general admission schedule, meaning those people who want to behold the beasties without booking an experience can now visit on any day except for weekends.

Reptiles, mammals, and all sorts of beguiling birds, spiders, frogs, and little critters are some of the residents you might encounter while exploring the outdoor destination.

There are educational on-site programs, too, for an additional fee, covering topics like animal classification and conservation.

And, of course, all of those interactive tours and special events are still bookable and remain on the schedule, should you want to treat your family to a "zoofari" (yep, "touch an armadillo" is one of the tempting choices, as is "touch a snake").

For both general admission options and prices, as well as the special tours and animal experiences, slither, hop, or scurry by the Wildlife Learning Center site now.