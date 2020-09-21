Wings'll Flutter Further at the Natural History Museum

What to Know Extended through Oct. 11

The interior spaces of NHMLAC are temporarily closed

If tickets sell out, sign up to learn when Spider Pavilion tickets go on sale

Flyers zinging into the fall?

At first glance, such a statement might bring to mind a falling leaf, the kind of beautiful symbol of fall foliage that gently tumbles from a tree, only to get caught in a breeze.

But there are flyers among us that also ride the breezes of autumn, and while these flyers might look like colorful leaves at first glance, they're actually beautiful, wing-rocking insects.

It's the butterfly we're talking about, a critter that might first bring spring to mind.

And while the Butterfly Pavilion, an annual offering from the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, is typically a springtime sight at Exposition Park, families have enjoyed visiting it as summer 2020 entered its final weeks.

So much so that ticket sold out faster than a mourning cloak alights upon a flower.

Now word has fluttered in from the museum that the pavilion's schedule will be extended by a week.

The new closing date? Make like a Monarch, and move quickly, for the fresh final date is Oct. 11.

If the tickets sell out again, which they certainly will?

Be not blue, nature mavens: You can sign up to find out when tickets for Spider Pavilion, the other major pavilion on NHMLAC's schedule, become available.