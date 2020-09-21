Wings'll Flutter Further at the Natural History Museum

What to Know
- Extended through Oct. 11
- The interior spaces of NHMLAC are temporarily closed
- If tickets sell out, sign up to learn when Spider Pavilion tickets go on sale
Flyers zinging into the fall?
At first glance, such a statement might bring to mind a falling leaf, the kind of beautiful symbol of fall foliage that gently tumbles from a tree, only to get caught in a breeze.
But there are flyers among us that also ride the breezes of autumn, and while these flyers might look like colorful leaves at first glance, they're actually beautiful, wing-rocking insects.
It's the butterfly we're talking about, a critter that might first bring spring to mind.
And while the Butterfly Pavilion, an annual offering from the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, is typically a springtime sight at Exposition Park, families have enjoyed visiting it as summer 2020 entered its final weeks.
So much so that ticket sold out faster than a mourning cloak alights upon a flower.
Now word has fluttered in from the museum that the pavilion's schedule will be extended by a week.
The new closing date? Make like a Monarch, and move quickly, for the fresh final date is Oct. 11.
If the tickets sell out again, which they certainly will?
Be not blue, nature mavens: You can sign up to find out when tickets for Spider Pavilion, the other major pavilion on NHMLAC's schedule, become available.