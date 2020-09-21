Nature

Wings'll Flutter Further at the Natural History Museum

A few days further, that is: The Butterfly Pavilion has just extended its 2020 run by a wingful and whimsical week.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Claude LeTien

What to Know

  • Extended through Oct. 11
  • The interior spaces of NHMLAC are temporarily closed
  • If tickets sell out, sign up to learn when Spider Pavilion tickets go on sale

Flyers zinging into the fall?

At first glance, such a statement might bring to mind a falling leaf, the kind of beautiful symbol of fall foliage that gently tumbles from a tree, only to get caught in a breeze.

But there are flyers among us that also ride the breezes of autumn, and while these flyers might look like colorful leaves at first glance, they're actually beautiful, wing-rocking insects.

It's the butterfly we're talking about, a critter that might first bring spring to mind.

And while the Butterfly Pavilion, an annual offering from the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, is typically a springtime sight at Exposition Park, families have enjoyed visiting it as summer 2020 entered its final weeks.

animals Sep 17

Hot Dog, It's the Pasadena Humane Wiggle Waggle Walk

Long Beach Jul 31

Penguin Encounters Waddle Back Into the Aquarium

So much so that ticket sold out faster than a mourning cloak alights upon a flower.

Now word has fluttered in from the museum that the pavilion's schedule will be extended by a week.

The new closing date? Make like a Monarch, and move quickly, for the fresh final date is Oct. 11.

If the tickets sell out again, which they certainly will?

Be not blue, nature mavens: You can sign up to find out when tickets for Spider Pavilion, the other major pavilion on NHMLAC's schedule, become available.

This article tagged under:

Nature
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us