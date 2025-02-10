Fleet-footed Fidos will sassily sprint at the Winter Corgi Nationals

What to Know Winter Corgi Nationals

Sunday, Feb. 16

$12 online general admission; $17 walk-up day of the event entry; $50 VIP experience

Ask any Corgi enthusiast if their low-to-the-ground lovebug moves in a fast and efficient manner, and their answer will be a very enthusiastic "she flies like the wind!"

Or something similar, for the Corgi doesn't waste minutes, or even seconds, when there is a treat to dash for, or a toy, or a lap he'd like to perch upon.

You can see this impressive speediness in adorable action at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia each winter when a cavalcade of ready-to-compete Corgis line up for some fast runs on the famous oval's field.

It's the Winter Corgi Nationals, a cute-but-fuzzily-fierce showdown that really puts the Corgi's ability to move to the merry test.

The Corgi lovers behind this rollicking race to the finish?

It's the same team that puts on the oh-so-huge, oh-so-happy Corgi Beach Day events at Huntington Dog Beach (the next one is up this spring, on April 5, if you'd like to start planning your Corgi's costume now).

There are a few ticket options for the Winter Corgi Nationals, including a VIP ticket which nets you some perks (like a tee or a tote).

You can peruse your options at this site for the Feb. 16 competition, but keep in mind those VIP slots can fill up as quickly as a Corgi runs for a snack.